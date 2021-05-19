Miesha Tate Roasts MMA Fan in Comment Section Over Facebook Post

Miesha Tate doesn’t disrespect fellow female athletes, especially when the comment comes from a couch potato. In a recent Facebook thread, Tate completely decimated a fan in the comment section, which spoke about her chances against PFL’s Kayla Harrison.

Praising Kayla Harrison

Tate recently spoke about Harrison on her radio show that’s featured on Sirius XM. During the presentation, Miesha explained that Harrison’s skill set and ability are worthy of facing UFC level competition.

“Yes, she’s ready,” said Miesha in regards to Harrison. “She’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist — she’s a savage. What better woman is there at 145 besides Amanda (Nunes) who is actually a 135er. I mean, first of all, she’s fighting at 155, she’s proved that she can make and win, at 145, that would be the division to come to.”

Miesha Tate Roasts Fan

The words of praise by Tate were posted on social media by several MMA outlets. In this particular comment thread, a fan decided to comment on his belief in Harrison towards Tate.

“Kayla would kill her. And she still can’t get (Ronda) Rousey’s name out of her mouth. What a surprise,” said the man.

Less than ten minutes later, the commentator would find himself the latest victim of being thoroughly roasted online. Tate let off a comment that completely embarrassed the man and generated a response to outnumber his sad attempt at diminishing Tate’s fighting abilities.

“I hope you didn’t work up too much of a sweat with your a—hole comment,” she fired back. “To kill or be killed you know nothing about so sit back down on you cushy couch you potato and let the warriors do the work.”

Tate’s Return to the Octagon

Tate will return to face Marion Reneau in her return fight this summer on July 17th at UFC Fight Night 191. Ironically, the return of Tate to the octagon will also serve as the retirement fight for Reneau.

However, at the moment, the location and placement of the battle on the future card are unknown.