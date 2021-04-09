Miesha Tate Lists Top 3 Opponents She’d Like to Face During Return, Including Ronda Rousey

Miesha Tate is making a comeback to competing inside of the UFC octagon for the first time since 2016. Furthermore, Tate is planning on making a splash in the bantamweight division, as she listed the opponents that she would like to face the most during her return.

Tate left the UFC on a two-fight losing streak. But before that, she captured the UFC women’s bantamweight championship in a fight against Holly Holm at UFC 196, which earned her comeback of the year honors in 2016.

A host of events kept Tate busy in the interim such as giving birth to a child. As well as a radio show and working with ONE Championship.

Miesha Tate Lists Hopeful Opponents During Return Run

Since Miesha announced her return to the cage, many of her past opponents have expressed interest in facing her. Cat Zingano and Holly Holm both said that they would like a chance to meet Tate. In a recent interview, Tate said that she would face them both. Plus, she added that she would like a rematch against Ronda Rousey.

"In my mind I've got six fights that I want to guarantee over these next 2 years."@RondaRousey, @CatZingano, & @HollyHolm .. If @MieshaTate had her choice, who would she like to face after her July 17th return against Marion Reneau?#UFC @UFC pic.twitter.com/5HcJA8pJit — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) April 8, 2021

“Ronda first, Cat second, and Holly third,” said Tate in reference to the order of her next three opponents in fantasy booking. “Well Holly, I already beat her so she wants a rematch with me. But definitely, Ronda would be first for sure. And then Cat.”

Tate vs. Rousey 3

As Tate continued, she spoke about how she believes the fight would go different if they were to fight again. Rousey holds two wins over Tate, which were both armbar finishes. However, after Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes, Tate is confident things would go differently the third time around.

“It would be different for sure. Things that I didn’t realize or compute before. I feel like I’m finally picking up on things at this stage of my life. Call it maturity or sitting back and watching the sport from the side.”

Tate will return to face Marion Reneau in her return fight this summer on July 17th. Ironically, the return of Tate to the octagon will also serve as the retirement fight for Reneau. At the moment, the location and placement of the battle on the future card are unknown.