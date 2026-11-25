Tanner Boser will face Jose Montanha at UFC 336, giving the Canadian heavyweight another home-country assignment after his October win in Edmonton. The promotion announced their pairing on November 23 for its January 30, 2027, event at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The matchup brings together two fighters coming off stoppage victories, but with very different levels of Octagon experience. Boser has been competing professionally since 2012 and first fought in the UFC in 2019. Montanha made his promotional debut in August, turning a long-delayed first appearance into a quick submission win.

UFC included the heavyweight contest in a four-fight announcement alongside Gable Steveson against Terrance Chatman, Marc-Andre Barriault against Tresean Gore, and Julien LeBlanc against Vlasto Cepo. The official graphic identifies Boser and Montanha as heavyweights; it does not establish their position in the running order.

Four more scraps headed to #UFC336 😤🦉 JAN 30 | Get tickets NOW 🔗➡️ https://t.co/tYCQHBvKsw pic.twitter.com/M2qoO20hUJ — UFC (@ufc) November 23, 2026

Boser’s Edmonton rebound came on the ground

Boser’s most recent victory was a third-round TKO of Jhonata Diniz at UFC Edmonton on October 17. The official result records a stoppage from strikes at 4:26 of the final round, after the Canadian repeatedly brought the fight to the canvas.

That performance was built around sustained top control rather than an early heavyweight exchange. The promotion’s written recap describes takedowns in each of the first two rounds, extended pressure from above, and increasingly effective ground strikes. In the third, Boser again secured top position before referee Jason Herzog ended the contest.

The win followed a difficult return to the organization earlier in the year. Gokhan Saricam stopped him with strikes at 4:43 of Round 2 in Winnipeg on April 18. Edmonton brought his second UFC stint to 1-1, giving him a chance to begin a winning run when he returns in January.

The experience gap extends beyond their most recent performances. Boser has shared the Octagon with former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and Ciryl Gane, losing decisions to both. He also knocked out Ovince Saint Preux in 2021 and beat Aleksa Camur over three rounds in 2023. Montanha, by contrast, has not yet had to work beyond the opening round in UFC competition. Toronto will be his second test at that level.

Montanha brings a submission-heavy record to Toronto

Montanha arrives at 7-1, with six submission victories and one knockout listed on his UFC profile. The Brazilian’s first Octagon opponent was Louie Sutherland, whom he submitted with a rear-naked choke at 1:50 of Round 1 on August 8 at UFC Vegas 120.

The official account of that fight describes an early takedown, another return to the mat after Sutherland stood up, and the transition to the finishing choke. It was a short introduction to the promotion, but it established that his submission record could translate into an immediate UFC finish.

His profile lists five first-round finishes and a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Those credentials add context to the pairing without making the Toronto contest a foregone grappling match: Boser’s last win also depended on his ability to secure and maintain position on the ground.

UFC 336 is headlined by Joshua Van’s flyweight title defense against Manel Kape. Carlos Prates and Michael Morales are also scheduled to contest the interim welterweight championship, placing the heavyweight booking on a Toronto card already built around two title fights.