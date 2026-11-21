Tang Kai will defend the ONE featherweight MMA championship against Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in the main event of ONE 174 in Shanghai on December 12. ONE confirmed the matchup on November 21, turning the Mongolian former bantamweight champion’s long-running pursuit of a second divisional title into a booked fight.

The show takes place at Shanghai Indoor Stadium. The previously announced return to China now has its main event, with Tang defending his belt in front of a home-country crowd.

Baatarkhuu is moving up rather than defending the belt he once held. ONE now identifies him as a former bantamweight champion, with Tang remaining the reigning featherweight titleholder. The promotion also confirmed Jonathan Di Bella against Wang Junguang for the strawweight kickboxing championship on the same show.

Tang Kai brings his featherweight title back to China

Tang, 30, represents Sunkin International Fight Club. His official ONE record stands at nine victories and one defeat, with his latest entry a fourth-round TKO of Shamil Gasanov at ONE Fight Night 43. That win followed his non-title loss to Akbar Abdullaev, making the Shanghai booking his next announced championship assignment.

His route to the belt ran through six consecutive ONE victories and a unanimous-decision win over Thanh Le in August 2022. Tang became the first Chinese man to win an MMA world championship. He then beat Le again in March 2024, this time by third-round TKO in their title-unification rematch.

The champion’s official biography traces his foundation to wrestling at Wuhan Sports College. He later moved to Shanghai for coaching at Dragon Warrior Gym, developing his wrestling with Alex Niu and Brazilian jiu-jitsu with Marcio Andrade. That background matters against a challenger whose pressure is not limited to punching exchanges.

Baatarkhuu gets the higher-weight challenge he sought

Now 37, Baatarkhuu trains with Shandas MMA and Team Tungaa. ONE’s records list seven promotional wins and two losses, including a fourth-round submission of Fabricio Andrade to capture the bantamweight belt in December 2025. His following title defense ended in a second-round TKO loss to Elbek Alyshov.

His circumstances have changed since the buildup to his first title defense. He now pursues a new division’s championship after losing his original crown, not an opportunity to hold both belts simultaneously.

His mentor, Narantungalag Jadambaa, previously held ONE’s featherweight MMA title. Baatarkhuu’s official biography describes a career built on clinch pressure and grappling, followed by a breakthrough through Road to ONE: Mongolia. He earned his contract by winning twice during the competition’s two-part finale, finishing Bat-Ochir Batsaikhan in the tournament final.

In an April written interview published by ONE, Baatarkhuu had already identified Tang as the opponent he wanted for his two-division ambition. He described becoming Mongolia’s first two-division MMA world champion as his motivation, while acknowledging that he could not predict whether a prospective fight would end by knockout or submission. Those were his views before this booking, not a new post-announcement reaction.

The matchup also arrives as ONE adds athletes to Tang’s division, including unbeaten featherweight signing Adlan Umarov. For December 12, however, Baatarkhuu is the challenger confirmed on the event page. Additional bouts remain to be announced, and the promotion’s announcement says global pay-per-view details are still forthcoming.