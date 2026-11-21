Tallison Teixeira kept Shamil Gaziev at kicking range often enough to win their heavyweight meeting at UFC Qatar on Saturday. The Brazilian took a unanimous decision after three rounds at ABHA Arena in Doha, with his work from the outside contrasting with Gaziev’s attempts to force exchanges against the fence.

Both men arrived through Dana White’s Contender Series, but their immediate assignments were different. Teixeira was returning from a loss to Sergei Pavlovich in Macau. Gaziev, representing Bahrain, was trying to follow his August knockout of Kennedy Nzechukwu with another victory, having also lost to Waldo Cortes-Acosta on the previous Doha card.

The official weigh-in had Gaziev at 262 pounds and Teixeira at 253, putting the pressure fighter nine pounds heavier despite his opponent’s height advantage.

Round 1: Pressure meets the front kick

Teixeira established a jab and front kick while Gaziev stalked from the center. A counter left hook and low kicks gave the taller man ways to score without staying in punching range. Gaziev nevertheless got inside, secured double underhooks and pressed the Brazilian into the cage. They traded knees before breaking apart.

The opening round also included a pause after Gaziev complained about a low blow. Later, a right hand to the body briefly put Teixeira on the canvas, but he recovered quickly. That sequence did not develop into sustained follow-up offense or a stoppage. The Brazilian continued circling, with front kicks providing an obstacle as Gaziev tried to close the distance.

Round 2: Teixeira adds combinations

Low kicks remained an important part of Teixeira’s offense in the second. He also put together a three-punch combination ending with a right hook. Gaziev jabbed to the body and again sought the clinch, where the Brazilian answered with a knee. After separating, Teixeira mixed more kicks with a jab and an overhand left.

Gaziev continued looking for an opening for his right hand as his opponent changed stances. Their fence exchanges produced little sustained attack, and much of the work returned to open space. Teixeira’s length remained useful there, although neither heavyweight created a clear finishing opportunity before the fight moved into its last five minutes. Gaziev swung hooks from both hands near the horn, but the fight stayed standing.

Round 3: A fence grab brings a reset

Teixeira mixed in a spinning kick, worked his jab and continued attacking the legs and body. Gaziev followed him and looked to land his right hand. A late takedown attempt from the Brazilian did not succeed. The fighters returned to the fence, where another clinch brought knees from close range.

Referee Jason Herzog intervened after Gaziev grabbed the cage and restarted the action in the middle. Teixeira landed a late high kick before the final horn. Boos greeted the end of a contest marked by long stretches without a sustained exchange.

#UFCQatar Official Result: Tallison Teixeira defeats Shamil Gaziev by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) Full Fight Recap ➡️ https://t.co/xD2dDFTA55

Complete Scorecards ➡️ https://t.co/CPIrVCJEOS pic.twitter.com/D0YYSQyqzI — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 21, 2026

How the judges separated the heavyweights

The finalized totals were 29–28, 29–28 and 30–27 for Teixeira. Ben Cartlidge gave Gaziev the second round, while Sal D’Amato awarded him the first. Each had the Brazilian winning the other two. Clemens Werner scored every round for Teixeira, and all three judges agreed on the third. No point deduction appeared on the official cards. The broadcaster’s initial social caption mistakenly listed two draw scores; those figures do not match the finalized official cards reproduced here.