Takumi Hamada Slams Sho Sekihara In Late RIZIN 55 TKO (Highlights)

Takumi Hamada finished Sho Sekihara with ground punches after a late slam at RIZIN 55 on Sunday, November 8. The official result is a TKO at 4:56 of Round 3, four seconds before the scheduled final bell.

Sekihara’s repeated back takes made this a difficult debut. Sherdog’s ringside report describes sustained clinch and ground pressure before Hamada found his finishing opportunity.

The bout followed the RIZIN 55 weigh-in, where both flyweights made weight for their 57-kilogram contest.

Round 1: Sekihara takes the fight to the corners

RIZIN’s written account describes Sekihara pressing into a corner, pursuing takedowns and trying to reach the back. Hamada resisted, stood and separated with elbows. Sekihara caught a kick for another takedown, but Hamada rose again and ended the round attacking with punches, a high kick and a spinning kick.

Round 2: Escapes keep Hamada in the fight

Sekihara’s back-taking remained a problem in the second. Hamada landed a damaging right hand, but his opponent recovered quickly enough to return to the grappling exchanges. Getting hurt did not stop Sekihara from reconnecting behind him, making Hamada solve another defensive position instead of immediately building on that successful punch.

The ringside account notes that Hamada inflicted further damage to Sekihara’s nose after regaining his feet. This was not a round in which either man could rely on just one phase: Sekihara had the clinch and takedown entries, while Hamada’s route to meaningful offense depended on getting upright and finding room. RIZIN also records a missed soccer kick, another back-clinch escape and a wrestling switch that brought Hamada upright after a takedown.

Round 3: The late lift changes the ending

Hamada threatened a rear-naked choke before Sekihara escaped. Sekihara subsequently worked from top position in half guard as the clock ran down. Hamada regained his feet, lifted him and drove him to the canvas, then delivered the finishing punches. Although the broadcaster’s caption calls the slam a knockout, RIZIN records the ground-punch stoppage as a TKO.

Hamada later wrote on X that Sekihara’s refusal to give up had made their contest so intense. He thanked his opponent, RIZIN, Pancrase president Fukui and the arena and PPV audience, promising to keep working to deliver exciting fights.

Why this debut mattered for the former Pancrase champion

Hamada arrived from The Blackbelt Japan with a striking foundation but a substantial MMA apprenticeship. His official biography dates his professional kickboxing debut to November 2011. He began training in mixed martial arts while still competing in striking, then entered Pancrase’s flyweight Neo-Blood tournament in 2022 and won it.

His route to a championship included a knee operation and a November 2023 decision victory over Tomoki Otsuka. When they later met for the Pancrase flyweight title in July 2025, an accidental clash of heads produced a no contest. Hamada won the November rematch by split decision to take the belt.

The title did not provide a straightforward bridge into RIZIN. Pancrase stripped him after he pursued BreakingDown participation without prior approval and appeared at its March 2026 audition. His eventual RIZIN opportunity followed a direct appeal to chief executive Nobuyuki Sakakibara in September, giving Sunday’s performance significance beyond a first promotional win.

Sekihara brought experience on this stage and a developing ground game. The RESURGO MMA fighter had already beaten TARKER by unanimous decision at RIZIN 32 in November 2021. Most of his subsequent competition came in DEEP, where he faced established flyweights rather than arriving solely from a striking discipline.

His recent opposition included former Pancrase champion Daichi Kitakata, whom he defeated in August 2025. A close decision loss to Rikiya in March 2026 was followed by a May decision win. His official biography also records a September purple-belt masters jiu-jitsu tournament victory, with every match won by submission, a relevant part of the grappling background he brought against Hamada.

RIZIN’s written winner remarks also record Hamada requesting a New Year’s Eve appearance against a flyweight or bantamweight. No subsequent booking was announced there.