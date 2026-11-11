Takumi Hamada Wants PANCRASE Belt Back Alongside RIZIN Run

PANCRASE remains part of Takumi Hamada’s plans despite his breakthrough on RIZIN’s stage. In the promotion’s November 10 written post-fight interview, paraphrased here from Japanese, he described ambitions to regain his former organization’s flyweight belt while also pursuing a RIZIN championship. He described crying as the entrance music played, then refocusing when he saw his opponent preparing to fight.

He reported no injuries and sought a New Year’s Eve appearance, preferably at flyweight, with bantamweight an alternative if the smaller division had no room. Alan Hiro Yamaniha and Shogo Yamamoto were possibilities he raised, not confirmed opponents. His suggestion that Yamaniha might be available was explicitly his own speculation.

Hamada thanked PANCRASE president Yukikazu Fukui for supporting him. Asked hypothetically about facing BreakingDown representatives, he initially declined, then joked that he would follow his president’s instructions. His stated loyalty therefore came with that qualification, not an unconditional refusal.

A Championship Lost Outside The Ring

There is a specific championship history behind the ambition. RIZIN’s biography records his July 2025 title contest against Tomoki Otsuka ending in a no contest after an accidental clash of heads. The November rematch produced a split-decision victory and a championship in only his seventh MMA appearance. He had reached that opportunity through the PANCRASE Neo-Blood tournament, winning its flyweight division after beginning his professional MMA career there in 2022.

He did not subsequently lose the belt in a fight. The same official biography says it was stripped after he pursued BreakingDown participation without advance approval and appeared at its March 2026 audition. Reclaiming the championship would thus mean earning another competitive opportunity after a disciplinary separation, not reversing a defeat to the current holder.

Why His PANCRASE Loyalty Still Matters

Before his RIZIN debut, Hamada addressed that episode in a November 2 written interview with Manabu Takashima. He said he had avoided consulting his team because he expected opposition, and rejected the idea that the eventual opportunity made his conduct correct. His apology was directed particularly toward PANCRASE fighters working their way through the rankings toward the belt he had surrendered through his own actions.

He also described the Chiba booking as a local opportunity to earn further invitations, rather than assuming a permanent place on the roster. Fukui’s support mattered because the president had arranged a return bout and helped push him toward RIZIN despite the controversy. That earlier explanation gives his continuing allegiance a context beyond simply naming another championship he would like to win.

A December 31 Request, Not A Booking

The debut that followed ended with a TKO over Sho Sekihara at 4:56 of Round 3 on November 8. RIZIN’s finalized record attributes the stoppage to ground punches after the late lift and takedown. His in-ring remarks already requested a December 31 appearance; the later written interview expands that request into a broader account of his ambitions.

RIZIN’s current event information schedules its year-ending show at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on December 31. The published lineup already includes flyweight pairings Hiroya against Joe Hiramoto, Hinotori against Tatsuki Shinotsuka, and Yutaro Muramoto against Erson Yamamoto. Hamada is not listed on that card. His willingness to move up a division remains a request for an opening, not evidence that the promotion has found him one.