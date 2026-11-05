Takumi Hamada Apologizes To Pancrase Fighters Before RIZIN Debut

Takumi Hamada has apologized to Pancrase’s fighters before his RIZIN debut, saying the opportunity does not justify the conduct that cost him his championship.

In a written November 2 interview with Manabu Takashima, Hamada described avoiding team consultation because he feared being told not to pursue another promotion. He regretted how his actions affected athletes working toward the Pancrase belt.

He traced his urgency to missing Road to UFC after declining a proposed Choi Seung-guk fight, then shifting his goal to RIZIN. That hypothetical route offered no guaranteed UFC place.

Hamada regards November 8 as a local opportunity to earn repeat invitations. He thanked Pancrase president Yukikazu Fukui for supporting his return and hopes fellow Pancrase fighters can support him.

He respects Sho Sekihara’s reach, grappling persistence and willingness to trade. His own confidence on the ground has grown, but he wants to show his usual complete MMA rather than promise a particular finish.

What Pancrase’s Decision Actually Said

Pancrase’s March 10 disciplinary notice supplies the formal distinction between losing a title in competition and having it taken away. Its council stripped Hamada after determining that he had negotiated and accepted participation in another organization without prior notification or approval.

The organization said that breached his contract and the intent of Article 37 of its rules, which sets expectations for a champion’s conduct as well as competitive ability. Those were Pancrase’s stated grounds for its decision, not a finding about the outcome of a fight. The November interview is Hamada’s explanation of that episode; it does not reverse the sanction.

His competitive progress helps explain what was lost. RIZIN’s official biography records his move from kickboxing into professional MMA in the 2022 Pancrase Neo Blood tournament, which he won. After a knee operation, he continued advancing through the flyweight division.

A July 2025 title meeting with Tomoki Otsuka ended without a result after an accidental clash of heads. Their November rematch produced a split-decision victory for Hamada and his first MMA championship. He therefore arrives as a former Pancrase champion, not its reigning titleholder.

The promotion’s original announcement confirms the opponents and rules:

When the booking was announced on September 29, Hamada publicly credited his family, Pancrase, senior gym teammates, sponsors and fans. He said their support made the appearance possible and promised to give everything on fight night. That earlier message is background to his subsequent apology, not a newly announced matchup.

A Second-Bout Slot, Not A Broadcast Promise

On November 4, Hamada confirmed that his contest had been placed second in the main-card order. He wanted as many people as possible to watch and noted that bouts two, three and four featured former Pancrase champions. His post questioned whether his slot would be free or paid; it did not confirm broadcast access.

Sekihara Brings RIZIN And Grappling Experience

Sekihara brings experience on this stage rather than making his own promotional debut. RIZIN’s record lists a decision victory over TARKER in November 2021. Its biography also documents his return to competition in 2024 after a serious injury and a lengthy absence.

His more recent work has included submission-grappling competition as well as MMA. The promotion records a September purple-belt light-featherweight tournament win with every victory by submission. That background gives context to Hamada’s concern about persistent grappling without forecasting how their fight will unfold.

The scheduled flyweight contest uses three five-minute rounds at 57 kilograms at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba. The RIZIN 55 running order also includes Shinobu Ota against Jinnosuke Kashimura and Ryuya Fukuda against Soo Chul Kim. Makoto Shinryu’s flyweight title defense against Tony Laramie headlines the November 8 event.