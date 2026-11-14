Takamoto Taniguchi Trusts Striking-First Plan In GLADIATOR Title Bid

Takamoto Taniguchi is trusting his punches and ability to scramble back up against Natsuki Kumazaki. In a written interview published November 14, he described a striking-first approach born from his weaker grappling, not imitation of his idols.

Speaking to Shojiro Kameike on November 6, the DOUBLE fighter explained that he restrains his punches in sparring to protect partners. Competition removes that restraint, although he cannot fully explain his timing. The following is English paraphrase of the Japanese interview, not verbatim translated speech.

He immediately accepted the unexpected title offer. Kumazaki’s integrated striking, wrestling and submissions represent a substantial step up; Taniguchi wants aggressive scrambles and counters, anticipates the champion’s varied attacks and believes he needs a knockout. That is his prediction, not an outcome. He described a six-month interruption after an amateur injury, but said frustration reinforced his determination to reach the professional ranks. Training eventually displaced his social life; he continues because the work remains enjoyable, even when progress feels slow.

A Fourth Professional Fight For The Belt

Their GLADIATOR 037 flyweight championship contest takes place November 15 at 176BOX in Toyonaka, Osaka. The promotion lists three five-minute rounds, with BRAVE GYM’s Kumazaki defending against the challenger from DOUBLE. It is the fifth and penultimate bout of the first session, immediately before the separate featherweight title fight between Shuya Kimura and Koji Nakamura.

GLADIATOR describes Taniguchi’s rise from an amateur S-class MVP award in April 2025 through a June opening bout to his professional debut that September. Three successive professional finishes brought this opportunity in his fourth appearance. The promotion identifies Kumazaki as an all-Japan champion in both sport and combat sambo, a background that helps explain the challenger’s concern about transitions into grappling.

The promotion has also released this matchup preview, separate from the written interview.

The Champion’s June Armbar Sets The Context

The official June 28 GLADIATOR 035 results show why the champion’s submission threat matters. Kumazaki defeated Kenta Kubo by armbar at 4:50 of the second round to win the interim flyweight championship. That result page dates the event to June, despite a later promotional announcement referring to July. The finalized event record is the reference for the title-winning date.

Taniguchi also appeared on that June card, stopping Kaiyu Takeno at 4:25 of round two. His bout was scheduled for two five-minute rounds, rather than the three available in this championship assignment. Those are verified result details, not a reconstruction of unreviewed fight action.

Kumazaki subsequently became the recognized champion after NavE retired and relinquished the belt, having beaten Kento Imai in his September farewell. The current booking is therefore a defense, not another interim-title contest. The organization’s event announcement and running order agree on that distinction. This is the promotion’s final event of 2026, giving the title defense a place on its year-closing program.

Tickets are separate for the event’s two sessions. First-session doors open at 11 a.m. local time, with the program scheduled from noon; the second session opens at 3 p.m. and starts at 4 p.m. These are session times, not confirmed walkout times for this bout.