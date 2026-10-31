Tainara Lisboa Explains Flyweight Move Before Lucia Szabova Fight

Tainara Lisboa is making a weight-class change at a difficult point in her UFC career. The Brazilian meets unbeaten newcomer Lucia Szabová in the opening bout of UFC Vegas 123 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on October 31, moving from bantamweight to flyweight after consecutive defeats.

In an October 30 interview published by Ag Fight, Lisboa acknowledged the pressure surrounding her next appearance. She said the two losses had been a difficult period, but that her attention now had to be on working and producing a response rather than dwelling on them. She described the matchup as important to her future in the organization, without saying the UFC had issued an ultimatum.

A planned move to 125 pounds

The change was not a last-minute reaction to fight week. Ag Fight reported that Lisboa and her team had been considering flyweight since last year, using her time away for a structured transition and nutritional planning. The report also described therapeutic support for the pressure and smaller injuries that had interrupted her schedule.

Lisboa characterized the process as smooth and said she felt better physically, with training partners noticing improved strength and speed. Her confidence in the division did not amount to dismissing Szabová: she recognized the unbeaten fighter’s knockout and submission threats and said she had to commit to the challenge.

Her official UFC history puts the recent setbacks in sequence. Luana Santos submitted her with an americana at 4:59 of round two on May 17, 2025. Melissa Croden then stopped her with strikes at 4:32 of the third round on October 18. The latter appearance was more than a year before this return, rather than another fight earlier in 2026.

Those defeats followed a successful start inside the Octagon. Lisboa submitted Jessica-Rose Clark with a rear-naked choke at 4:20 of round three in May 2023, then won a unanimous decision over Ravena Oliveira that October. The move to flyweight therefore accompanies an attempt to recover the momentum from her first two UFC appearances, not a promotional debut.

An unbeaten opponent with two-division experience

Szabová’s current UFC profile lists a 12-0 professional record, with four knockout wins, five submissions and three decisions. The 28-year-old Slovakian won OKTAGON’s bantamweight title in August 2025, defended it once and added the flyweight championship in April 2026. Her first UFC assignment follows three consecutive title fights; the promotion identifies this as her first scheduled three-round contest since February 2025.

Lisboa brings a different competitive background. UFC lists the 35-year-old from Santos as a Muay Thai specialist who trains at Damas Zerotreze Mixed Martial Arts. Her official written biography identifies two Muay Thai world championships in Thailand and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt. Across her seven professional victories, three have come by knockout and three by submission.

Saturday’s preliminary card is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount+ in the United States. Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan headline the event.

Related coverage: the reported debut booking, Szabová’s flyweight choice, and the event’s official weigh-ins.