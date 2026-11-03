Tainara Lisboa Defends Corner’s Shouting After UFC Vegas 123 Loss

Tainara Lisboa defended her corner’s shouting during her loss to Lucia Szabova. Writing after the October 31 fight, she described the approach as part of how she works; her X thread followed on November 1.

The Brazilian was stopped by ground strikes at 3:20 of round three at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. That UFC Vegas 123 defeat brought her losing run inside the promotion to three, following setbacks against Luana Santos and Melissa Croden.

Lisboa Explains The Corner’s Approach

Parte 1 Dia horrível de trabalho.

Algumas coisas são difíceis de inexplicáveis e, na verdade, não cabe dar muitas justificativas, porque, fora o julgamento tanto a dor quanto a alegria são nossas no fim das contas. — Tainara Lisboa (@tainaratlisboa) November 1, 2026

Writing in Portuguese, Lisboa described a painful night without offering an extended explanation for the performance. She praised the camp’s professionalism, preparation and high-level training partners, and apologized for not doing justice to their work in the cage.

Parte 2 Volto a dizer: foi um camp excelente. Tudo o que tinha que ser feito, foi feito — com alegria, profissionalismo, alinhamento, parceiros de alto nível. Sinto muito por não ter honrado tudo isso lá dentro hoje. . — Tainara Lisboa (@tainaratlisboa) November 1, 2026

She addressed the corner directly rather than blaming it. Lisboa said the intensity could be necessary to wake her up during a contest, while emphasizing that the shouting belonged to a brief, heated moment. Away from competition, she described a relationship built on affection, support and necessary corrections.

Parte 3 Quanto aos gritos e berros do meu corner, isso faz parte do meu "modus operantes". Muita coisa aconteceu na minha trajetória até aqui e, às vezes, para me acordar, o jogo tem que ser pesado. Isso é ali, no calor do momento e literalmente um momento. — Tainara Lisboa (@tainaratlisboa) November 1, 2026

Parte 4 No "off", o que manda é o amor, o acolhimento e as broncas necessárias. Agradeço ao carinho e torcida e torcida contra faz parte. — Tainara Lisboa (@tainaratlisboa) November 1, 2026

Her Instagram caption also challenged critics to consider whether they had worked in the UFC or traveled to Las Vegas to compete. She thanked supporters and maintained that she was continuing to work hard through both good and difficult experiences.

A Difficult Return At A New Weight

The disappointment followed a deliberate move from bantamweight to flyweight. In her October 30 written interview with Ag Fight, Lisboa said she and her team had considered the change since the previous year. The process included nutritional planning rather than an improvised cut during fight week.

That report described a difficult period involving smaller injuries and support for the psychological pressure of consecutive losses. Lisboa had felt physically better during the transition, with improved strength and speed. She nevertheless recognized the threat posed by an undefeated opponent instead of presenting the new division as an easy solution.

Szabova was making her UFC debut after winning championships in two OKTAGON divisions. The official written account of their meeting records a late first-round rear-naked-choke threat from Lisboa before the newcomer gained control of the later action. In the third, Szabova advanced through a crucifix into mount before the stoppage.

The result reversed the direction of Lisboa’s early UFC run. She opened with a submission of Jessica-Rose Clark and a decision over Ravena Oliveira in 2023; Santos submitted her in May 2025, and Croden stopped her that October. The Szabova matchup was her first appearance in more than a year, not the second fight of a busy 2026 campaign.