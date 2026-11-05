Taiga Iwasaki will face Sorato Takahashi at Professional Shooto 2026 Vol.7 on November 29 at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall. Their middleweight contest is scheduled for three five-minute rounds, not a title defense.

Shooto announced seven additions to complete a 12-bout lineup. The promotion posted the matchups on November 4; its website carried the expanded announcement the following day.

Iwasaki Returns After Winning The Middleweight Belt

Iwasaki enters as Shooto’s seventh world middleweight champion. His official promotional record lists seven victories in seven Shooto appearances; that figure describes his Shooto competition history, not his entire MMA career.

His title-winning performance came against Yuji Arai on July 20, ending by knockout 28 seconds into the second round. Before that, he submitted HENRY with a rear-naked choke at 4:29 of Round 3 on March 29. Those two victories explain the champion’s position atop this group, with his former tournament opponent returning elsewhere on the same card.

His preceding Shooto appearance was also a submission, against Bomseok Jang in September 2025. The official profile lists Iwasaki at 185 centimetres and identifies his teams as Daido Juku, Paraestra Tokyo and NAUGHTY HOUSE.

Takahashi’s profile offers a much shorter Shooto ledger: one appearance and one victory. That win came by decision against Matsumiya on October 11, 2025. The promotion’s announcement says injuries have interrupted his activity since that debut.

Takahashi represents MMA Karate Dojo Taka. Shooto lists him at 170 centimetres, giving Iwasaki a 15-centimetre height advantage on their published profiles. Both were born in 1997; this is an experience gap within Shooto rather than a veteran-versus-teenager matchup.

Seven Additions Complete The Lineup

The other middleweight addition matches HENRY with Eito Shoji over two rounds. Featherweights Yuji Sawae and Kaisei Matsumura are also booked, while Rui Otake faces Yamato Irushida at flyweight.

HENRY’s separate profile identifies him as the 2024 GFC middleweight champion and an American representing the Hansen base team.

Shoji won his debut by submitting Matsumiya with an arm-triangle choke. Matsumiya subsequently knocked out ranked middleweight Shamon in Gifu, connecting both announced pairings to that developing group. The promotion lists HENRY second in its current world middleweight rankings.

Two rookie-tournament semifinals feature Ryuto Ogawa against Kossy Ryo at featherweight, and Teruo Waki against Yuma Kudo at strawweight. Ryoma Yamada meets debutant Kaito in another two-round featherweight bout.

Existing Title And League Bouts Remain

Makoa’s brother Ray Cooper III has separately outlined a Shooto lightweight-title ambition, rather than an announced championship booking.

The previously announced welterweight title fight remains Makoa Cooper against Desauza Marsel, scheduled for five rounds. Naito and Toma meet over three rounds for the next strawweight title opportunity.

The original lineup also includes two bantamweight Infinity League matchups: Takeda against Hitomi, and Yoshimura against Sekine. Umeki faces Urushida at strawweight. Those five contests are existing bookings, not part of the seven additions.

Takeda has five league points to Hitomi’s four; Yoshimura has four to Sekine’s one. Each is booked for two five-minute rounds, the same distance as Umeki’s strawweight assignment.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. local time, with the first bout scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Sustain promotes the event. The announced ticket tiers range from 10,000 to 25,000 yen, with a 500-yen increase on the day. That start time corresponds to 8:45 a.m. UTC.