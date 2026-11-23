Tai Tuivasa could get his next opportunity to end an eight-fight losing streak in his home city. Brazilian reporter Laerte Viana says the UFC is working on a heavyweight matchup between Tuivasa and Jhonata Diniz for its February return to Sydney.

Viana made the report in a Portuguese-language post published November 23 UTC. In English translation, he described the contest as a fight the promotion is trying to put together, not a signed matchup already announced by the UFC. Neither an official bout announcement nor a fight order was established by that report.

There is also a calendar distinction worth keeping clear. Viana identified February 6, while the NSW Government lists the Sydney event for Sunday, February 7, 2027, at Afterpay Arena. Readers planning to attend should use the local Australian date rather than mistake the reporter’s February 6 reference for a second Sydney event.

Tuivasa’s last victory preceded a long heavyweight slide

Tuivasa’s most recent win remains his second-round knockout of Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 in February 2022. That result capped five consecutive victories, a stretch in which he also stopped Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai. The run established him as a dangerous finisher before the results turned sharply.

His subsequent defeats came against Ciryl Gane, Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, Marcin Tybura, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Tallison Teixeira, Louie Sutherland and Robelis Despaigne. That sequence includes both stoppages and decisions; it is not an eight-fight run of knockout losses.

Um furo dos bons para encerrar o domingão: o UFC está trabalhando para fazer Jhonata Diniz x Tai Tuivasa, que vem de OITO derrotas seguidas, no UFC Sidney, dia 6 de fevereiro. Promessa de pancadaria das boas aqui, hein? pic.twitter.com/UOsQ4SwAWf — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) November 23, 2026

The most recent setback was Despaigne’s split-decision win at UFC 331. The official UFC result announcement identifies the Cuban as the winner after three rounds. For Tuivasa, a proposed Diniz fight would therefore be another attempt to reverse the same skid, not a comeback following an intervening victory.

Diniz also enters the discussion after a defeat

Diniz’s latest appearance ended with Tanner Boser stopping him at UFC Edmonton on October 17. The broadcaster’s result post confirms a third-round TKO in the final half-minute. MiddleEasy’s account records 4:26 as the official time and describes Boser using takedowns and sustained top control to create the finishing opportunity.

That recent result gives the proposed pairing a recovery element on both sides. It does not establish how either man would approach a future contest, and Viana’s brief booking report supplies no training-camp statements, contractual terms or promises from the fighters.

Sydney’s broader event is already confirmed independently of this heavyweight report. The NSW Government’s November 18 release names Quillan Salkilld against Benoît Saint Denis and Robert Whittaker against Bogdan Guskov, with general ticket sales opening November 20. It describes the show as the city’s first UFC Fight Night since 2017.

The card has also added Jonathan Micallef against Sam Patterson. Tuivasa–Diniz remains a different category of information: an attributed matchup in development, awaiting confirmation rather than another officially announced addition to the lineup.