Tai Tuivasa Names The Dream Celebrity He Wants To Do A ‘Shoey’ With

There is quite a bit to do on Tai Tuivasa’s bucket list. That includes drinking beers with one of the biggest celebrities of all time.

Shoey Time!

Speaking of stars, Tuivasa has already made a name for himself inside the UFC Heavyweight division. ‘Bam Bam’ has been on a good beat, winning four of his last four fights. Throughout every bout, Tuivasa would brutally drop his opponent and then drop beer into someone’s shoe, drinking it.

The Australian showman would down 3 cageside shoey’s in 2021, getting more and more popular with every sip. Tuivasa would reveal why the celebration is so important to him. It’s because he is sober all through fight camp. His shoey is his first taste of beer in months.

“I’m a man of extremes, so if I’m training, I’m training,” Tuivasa said on The MMA Hour. “Trying to eat good, do all that bullsh*t, and when I’m not, I’m not. I’m at the buffet, I’m at the bar, whatever. That’s why I try to do as many as I can before I get out of [the arena] and see how pissed I can get.”

Dream Drinking Buddy

Being ‘the man of extremes’ he claims to be, Tuivasa wants to raise a glass, or in this case, shoe, with someone he’s a big fan of. The UFC star wants to meet Hollywood icon, Leonardo DiCaprio. Let’s just say the shoey between the two of them of ‘titanic’ proportions.

“That’s my guy,” Tuivasa said of. “I love what he does. I love his movies, and I just think he’s just the sh*t. I’d love to hang out with him.”

While DiCaprio isn’t known for drinking shoes of beers, the actor is famous for his roles in movie such as ‘Titanic’, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘Revenant’ and much more.

Perhaps the legendary actor will caught Tai Tuivasa in action against Derrick Lewis at UFC 272.