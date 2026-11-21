Tahir Abdullayev turned Jake Matthews’ milestone UFC appearance into a difficult afternoon on the canvas. The Azerbaijani newcomer repeatedly brought the Australian veteran back into grappling exchanges, earning a unanimous decision on Saturday’s preliminary card at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar.

The matchup paired very different levels of Octagon experience. Matthews was making his 25th UFC appearance at age 32, having beaten Carlston Harris in May and won four of his previous five outings. Abdullayev had entered the promotion in June, stopping Jefferson Nascimento late in the third round in Azerbaijan. Before joining the UFC, he had also competed three times under the MMA Series banner, finishing every one of those bouts. This was his opportunity to follow that debut against a much more established opponent.

There was also an issue before the opening bell. At the official UFC Qatar weigh-in, Matthews registered 170 pounds while Abdullayev came in at 172. The bout proceeded with Abdullayev forfeiting 20 percent of his purse to Matthews. Abdullayev was one pound above the allowance for a non-title welterweight contest, not two pounds above the permitted limit.

Round 1: Matthews’ jab gives way to a scramble

Matthews initially used his jab and feints to find opportunities at range while Abdullayev attacked the lead leg. The exchanges became more dangerous for the Australian when a right hand rocked him and forced a hurried response. Matthews sought a takedown rather than remaining in front of the follow-up punches.

The position did not settle safely for him. Abdullayev answered during the scramble, landing elbows before the fighters worked back upright and exchanged knees. Another grappling exchange put Abdullayev on top, where he advanced to side control and continued striking. Matthews recovered guard before the horn, but the strongest offensive moments had come from the opposite corner.

Round 2: Top pressure denies a sustained escape

Abdullayev kept mixing his attacks instead of committing only to wrestling. He connected in close with uppercuts, while Matthews answered with hooks and a body kick. Abdullayev had also linked a one-two with a left hook to the body early in the round. When the Australian tried to establish his offense, a well-timed level change brought the fight down again.

From side control and then guard, Abdullayev delivered short punches and elbows. The top fighter briefly worked from a seated half-guard position before Matthews closed his guard. Matthews stayed active underneath and eventually worked toward standing, only to encounter a knee and another takedown. His late triangle attempt did not produce a finish before time expired.

Set the tone 😎 Tahir Abdullayev wins by UD at #UFCQatar! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/QHTthdGaZi — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

Round 3: A late stand-up rally meets another takedown

After a brief embrace and handshake, Abdullayev secured an early single-leg takedown. Matthews searched for submissions while the top man worked through guard and side control, preventing the veteran from building a sustained attack on his feet.

Matthews eventually created his best late opening by building a base and threatening a kimura before standing. He landed punches, including an uppercut, but surrendered another takedown during the exchange. Abdullayev escaped a further triangle attempt, moved back to side control and used a near-side cradle to contain him. Matthews still struck from underneath, digging elbows into the body as the remaining seconds ran out.

#UFCQatar Official Result: Tahir Abdullayev defeats Jake Matthews by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Full Fight Recap ➡️ https://t.co/xD2dDFTA55

Complete Scorecards ➡️ https://t.co/CPIrVCJEOS pic.twitter.com/FF8k0ry4zZ — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 21, 2026

The official scorecards were 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 for Abdullayev. Sal D’Amato and David Lethaby each awarded him all three rounds. Vito Paolillo agreed on the first two but gave the third to Matthews. Every round was scored 10-9, with no point deductions recorded. The difference between the cards therefore came entirely from that final five-minute period, not a penalty or a 10-8 round.

UFC’s written recap listed Abdullayev at 23-3 after the victory, extending his winning streak to six. His second UFC success came through the judges rather than another stoppage, with repeated control from above carrying him through the full scheduled distance.