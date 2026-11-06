Sweden To Return To IMMAF Competition In 2027 Under New Team Association

Sweden will return to International Mixed Martial Arts Federation competition in 2027 through a newly approved team association. IMMAF confirmed the move at its November 6 annual general assembly, opening an international amateur pathway for Swedish athletes from youth divisions through adulthood.

The Swedish Mixed Martial Arts Team Association, or SMMATA, brings together athletes, clubs and other stakeholders. Its stated remit is the IMMAF competition pathway, not a claim to oversee every form of MMA in Sweden. A national team structure is being prepared for the 2027 calendar.

Vladimir Babovic is president, with Vlado Petrovic and Martin von Friessendorff serving as directors. Former heavyweight champion and IMMAF board member Irman Smajic is a founder. Daniyal Shamkhalov, a former Swedish medallist, will handle safeguarding and serve as the national liaison.

Smajic welcomed the renewed access and emphasized support for young competitors. He also tied the opportunity to their development as young people, not only their results. In the written announcement, he said:

The ambition is straightforward and free from wider distractions.

Former Swedish medallists help build the new team

Smajic’s involvement connects the new association to Sweden’s earlier success in the amateur tournaments. IMMAF’s April 2024 board announcement records his heavyweight world titles in 2016 and 2017, along with gold at the 2017 Asian Open and European Open. The European title came in the super-heavyweight division.

That same announcement appointed him and Amanda Ribas as non-executive directors representing athletes. It also identified him as Athletes Commission chairman since 2020. Those are distinct responsibilities from his founding role in SMMATA; Friday’s announcement does not describe him as the new association’s president.

Shamkhalov also brings previous experience in the role assigned to him. In July 2024, IMMAF announced his appointment as a safeguarding officer for that year’s Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi. Its profile described a former national team athlete who had represented Sweden between 2019 and 2022.

The federation credited him with two European bronze medals and a World Cup bronze, and reported that he had retired from competition in 2022. It also described his legal training and work with young people. His new national liaison brief makes him a contact for the Swedish MMA community.

What the youth competition pathway involves

For families looking toward international competition, the pathway is not simply an adult professional fight structure applied to children. IMMAF’s participant guidance separates youth development from senior competition and makes a ban on head strikes mandatory in its youth events. It also calls for age-appropriate coaching and technical restrictions.

The guidance links entry into competition to technical development, with event handbooks specifying the minimum required grade. It describes the amateur system as preparation for athletes who may later choose a professional career, rather than treating an international appearance as a professional debut.

There is also an eligibility change to account for. In November 2025, IMMAF announced that youth divisions would move to a birth-year system starting in 2026. An exception keeps Youth A capped at 17: athletes cannot turn 18 before or during that competition. Eighteen-year-olds must compete at junior or senior level.