Sumo Championship League Sets 2027 Events In Tempe, Garland & Kent

Sumo Championship League has named Tempe, Garland and Kent as the first three stops on its 2027 calendar. The professional touring promotion announced the expansion on October 28, adding dates in Arizona, Texas and Washington after launching in Austin earlier this month.

Mullett Arena at Arizona State University will host the January 9 event in Tempe. The series then moves to Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on February 13 and accesso ShoWare Center in Kent on March 6. All three dates fall on Saturdays.

Tickets for that opening slate are scheduled to go on sale November 11 at noon Eastern, starting at $19 plus fees. The league says nine additional markets are being negotiated, rather than confirmed. Its release does not identify those cities or announce individual tournament fields for the three new dates.

Three additions to a developing tour

The next scheduled SCL event is November 7 at Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. Ontario, California, follows on December 19 at Toyota Arena, placing two previously announced stops between the Austin debut and the new-year expansion.

The 2027 opening slate is here 💥

JAN 9 · Tempe, AZ @MullettArena

FEB 13 · Garland, TX @CulwellCenter

MAR 6 · Kent, WA @ShoWareCenter

Tickets on sale Nov. 11 at Noon ET, from just $19 🎟️https://t.co/ZntaOu8SdS#SCL #sumo pic.twitter.com/lBbB4bAye8 — Sumo Championship League (@SumoChampLeague) October 28, 2026

SCL describes its planned 2027 roster as more than 50 athletes representing four continents. Chairman and chief executive Stuart Snyder presents the new bookings as the next stage of the league’s national growth, with accessible ticket prices part of its effort to attract families.

How results connect one city to the next

The promotion’s published format gives each event a tournament of its own. Wrestlers first meet the other members of their field in round-robin competition. The leading finishers move into a second stage before a best-of-three championship bracket determines the event winner.

Those local outcomes also affect the season. SCL says its Sumo Power Rankings determine seeding and qualification for its Annual Championship. The 2027 announcement places that season-ending competition late next year, without supplying a date or location for it.

And we're just getting started. Nine more markets are in the works for 2027 👀 Where should SCL go next? — Sumo Championship League (@SumoChampLeague) October 28, 2026

The distinction from Japanese Grand Sumo is important for readers encountering the organization for the first time. SCL explicitly describes itself as an independent professional league, not an affiliate of the Japan Sumo Association. Its championship and rankings belong to this touring circuit.

A field drawn from several wrestling backgrounds

The current roster illustrates the range behind that project. It lists Mongolia’s Shijirbayar Chimidregzen as a former maegashira in Japan’s top division, alongside competitors whose experience comes from international amateur sumo and other grappling disciplines.

Among them, Ukraine’s Anton Chuiev is identified as his country’s 2026 team head coach and a belt-wrestling competitor. Canadian Marc Deschenes carries a 2015 Pan American Games silver medal on his profile. Australia’s Caleb Hudson is listed as the 2023 and 2026 Oceania sumo champion.

They are members of the broader league roster, not a confirmed lineup for Tempe, Garland or Kent. The separate Chicago field and the new calendar should likewise not be mistaken for announcements that every signed athlete will compete at every stop.

At present, the league’s standings show Jordan Sikes on 25 points, Edobor Konyeha on 20 and Dominus Davis-Williams on 15. That supplies an early competitive backdrop to the expansion: the venues are multiplying while an existing season, with results already on the board, continues.

Earlier MiddleEasy coverage examines Japanese tournament tradition and sumo’s crossovers with MMA, while U.S. Sumo Open action illustrates an American competitive scene that predates this tour.