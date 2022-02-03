Sean Strickland Calls Kevin Holland A ‘Pussy’ For Not Fighting Him, Holland Responds

Not every fight occurs in the Octagon. For UFC fighters Sean Strickland and Kevin Holland, they nearly got into one themselves.

Upon hearing Holland’s recent comments on why he didn’t like Strickland, the middleweight contender would respond with his some of his own. Not only that, he’d tell a story of his latest encounter with Holland.

It’d all go down at the UFC Performance Institute. The fighters jaw at each other and Strickland being the personality he is, would call for as fight with Holland in the parking lot. Holland would disagree on the location.

Strickland Takes Shots At Holland

Let’s just say Sean didn’t have anything good to say about Holland following that…

“I think I told him I could rape him in prison one day and it bothered him,” Strickland said during media day. If we were in a jail cell together, if I wanted to, I could take that ass.” “He started talking shit to me on Instagram. I see him at the PI the other day and he’s popped out his f*cking chest wanting to fight me. I told him we can’t fight here, Edgar wouldn’t allow it, we can go out to the parking lot right now.”

Mental Warfare

Strickland would continue to go on the offense on the mic. Since he couldn’t fight Holland with his fists, he’ll have to fight him with his words.

“The thing about Kevin Holland is he doesn’t know how to embrace his feelings, he doesn’t know how to feel, he’s scared of his feelings. He’s scared of me. “I told him I will take you out in the f*cking parking lot and fight you to the f*cking death. I don’t need the money, lets go out these doors, lets go right now… Kevin, he’s a f*cking pussy.”

Holland Responds

It wouldn’t take long for Holland catch wind of Strickland’s comments. He’d reply to Strickland indirectly in an Instagram comment section.

“I mean there is a full blown octagon and boxing ring upstairs in the PI.” Holland wrote.

While the two couldn’t settle on a ‘venue’ for a street fight, perhaps they’ll meet in the Octagon someday. However, Holland would have to return to middleweight for that to happen. Whatever the case may be, we’ll have to wait and see.