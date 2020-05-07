Stipe Miocic Responds to Dana White Blacklash, Stands By First Responder Duties

Stipe Miocic Fires Back at Dana White for Potential Title Strip Comments

Current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is not budging on his stance when it comes to currently defending his title. As a responsible citizen of Ohio, Miocic has vowed to abide by the guidelines set by the state in reference to the global virus. Stipe previously stated that his first duty is to be a first responder, not the heavyweight champion. And even after Daniel Cormier responded to that mindset, Stipe’s mind is already made up. Regardless of the pushback that Miocic is getting from Cormier and UFC President Dana White.

Miocic trains as hard as any fighter on the roster. But, he also dedicates his time as a firefighter and a first responder. Even his sponsor Modelo understands that. So, they decided to donate $500,000 to the “First Responders First” initiative that supports workers contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

Regardless of his heroic efforts, it doesn’t seem like Dana White cares. White commented on Stipe’s desire to be a first responder primarily and stated that the heavyweight division will not wait. So, it’s very possible that Miocic could end up being stripped of his title. But, regardless of that possibility, Miocic doubled down on his word.

Stipe Fires Back at Dana White

Stipe took to social media to explain exactly how he feels about being a first responder. Furthermore, he stated that he’s just simply following the rules of his state. Plus, he wouldn’t be able to train during this time anyway.

My head coach can’t open his gym by law right now. I don’t hold myself higher than any other person in regards to what I’m allowed to do. Ohio is under orders until May 29th. The second the gym can open, we begin camp. Plain and simple. I have never ducked anyone. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 6, 2020

I’ve never turned down a fight, and I never will. Strap #6 coming soon 🐐 #SM — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 6, 2020

Continuing the Heavyweight Division

Long story short, Miocic said that he wants to fight DC and he’s not ducking him. Additionally, he stated that his management has been working on dates with the UFC to make it happen.

However, at the moment, he will listen to his Governor’s orders until May 29th. Then, and only then, Stipe will have access to a gym for training. And as soon as he does, he will begin training camp.

Is Dana White wrong for putting pressure on Stipe to get back inside of the case against the state of Ohio’s wishes? Or, is he simply doing what is best for the UFC and the other heavyweight contenders?