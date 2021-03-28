(Photo) Stipe Miocic Wife Shares Positive Update Following UFC 260 Defeat

Fortunately for Stipe Miocic, everything is all good in terms of his health.

Miocic lost his heavyweight title after suffering a brutal second-round knockout at the hands of Francis Ngannou in the UFC 260 headliner last night in Las Vegas.

Miocic was dropped in the second round before promptly getting to his feet. He believed he hurt Ngannou with a counter shortly after that caused him to come forward only to have his lights turned off by Ngannou’s own counter.

Miocic was out cold instantly as he dropped awkwardly on his leg before Ngannou delivered one final shot until Herb Dean stepped in and stopped the action.

Ryan Miocic: Still My Hero!

Miocic naturally didn’t stick around for a post-fight interview as he was taken to the hospital following the fight.

And his wife Ryan provided a positive update soon after.

“He’s alright, still my hero!” she wrote on Instagram.

That’s certainly great news to hear and hopefully Miocic has plenty of time to rest and recover as it wouldn’t be surprising if he wanted an immediate rematch.

At the same time, it wouldn’t be a surprise if whom many consider the greatest heavyweight of all time wasn’t afforded that luxury.