Stipe Miocic Not Worried About Jon Jones Fight, Responds To Derrick Lewis’s ‘Punch Drunk’ Claims

While he is no longer the heavyweight champion, there is a lot going on in the life of Stipe Miocic. He recently decided to respond to the remarks from Derrick Lewis, as well as discuss a potential bout with Jon Jones.

Widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, Miocic holds the record for the most championship wins in the division, as well as title defenses. Even after he lost to Daniel Cormier, he was able to regroup and come back better to beat the Olympian two more times.

Now Stipe is in a bit of an interesting position, having lost his title again to Francis Ngannou. While the two each share a win over each other, the UFC did not decide to go for an immediate third fight here, with Derrick Lewis getting the first crack at the new champ, after negotiations fell through with Jon Jones.

Responding To Derrick Lewis

After the announcement that Derrick Lewis would be fighting Francis Ngannou, Derrick did an interview where he was asked about Stipe Miocic. He did not hold back on his thoughts, as the Black Beast said that he thought the former champ was punch drunk and would never fight for the title again.

Speaking in his own interview, Stipe decided to respond to these comments from Lewis. In typical Stipe fashion, he was fairly nonchalant about the whole thing, but took a second to make a joke about Derrick.

“Punch drunk? I have no idea what he’s talking about, but okay. His balls are probably too hot, that’s why he said that.”

Stipe Miocic Not Bothered By Jon Jones

Around the same time as it was revealed that Derrick Lewis would be fighting Francis Ngannou, Dana White also said that the UFC was targeting a bout between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. However Jones came out shortly after to say that this was not something he was interested in.

Stipe does not particularly care one way or the other about whether or not Jon wants to fight him. He says that he just fights whoever is put in front of him in order to get his belt back, and if that means waiting for the winner of Ngannou vs Lewis 2, he is okay with that.

“It is what it is. Listen, I’m not a matchmaker, I’m not here to worry about what he thinks or says. I’m just here to get my rematch and get my belt back, my punch drunk ass,” Miocic said. “He’s one of the best pound for pound fighters of all time. He’s done so well. It’d be great (to fight him) but I’m not going to worry about what he wants to do and how much he wants to get paid. I’m here for one goal and that’s to get my belt back.”

As for whether or not Jones deserves a shot at the heavyweight title, Stipe Miocic says that is not up to him. He also said that he was never offered the fight with Jones, despite what Dana said.

It will be interesting to see where Stipe goes from here, and if the UFC will make him fight again before he gets another crack at the title. Even though it does not seem to be coming any time soon, a fight with he and Jones would certainly be exciting.