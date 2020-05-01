Stipe Miocic’s Primiary Duty is Being a First Responder, Not Fighting

Stipe Miocic Explains Being a First Responder First, and a Fighter Second

Fighting is a hard job. Especially when it’s in the UFC, which is the pinnacle of mixed martial arts. A lot of fighters want fame, glory, and to be immortalized. However, being at the top of the UFC isn’t every fighter’s main goal in life. Especially for UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Currently, Miocic isn’t worried about defending his title. His primary focus is completing his duty as a first responder in regards to the global virus.

Miocic trains as hard as any fighter on the roster. But, he also dedicates his time as a firefighter and a first responder. His sponsor Modelo recognizes that and supports him in his efforts. The beer company posted an announcement video on Friday stating that they will be donating $500,000 to the “First Responders First” initiative that supports workers contributing in the fight against COVID-19.

Stipe on Being a First Responder

For Stipe, his focus is completely on being a first responder. He spoke with MMA Junkie and revealed his feelings on worrying about fighting at the moment.

“I’m not worried about any of that. Right now, I’m worried about what’s going on in the world. Fighting is not going away. It’s always going to be there. We’ve got to get rid of this thing that’s going on and make everyone feel safe again (to) be able to live a normal life,” said Stipe.

Fearless on the Front Lines

As the interview progressed, Stipe admitted that the calls the firefighting station receives in regards to the virus are minimal. However, it’s always better to be more safe than sorry. Furthermore, he revealed that he believes his true purpose in life is to help others. Which is why he became a first responder in the first place.

Miocic lays it all out of the line no matter where he goes. Whether it’s defending his UFC title, or reacting on the front lines as a first responder.