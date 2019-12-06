Dana White Claims Cormier, Miocic Agreed To Fight For The Third Time

Dana White Says That Both Stipe Miocic And Daniel Cormier Agreed To Third Bout

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier met for the first time in the main event of UFC 226, where he Louisiana-native scored a surprising knockout victory and dethroned “The Baddest Man On The Planet”.

The two squared off again at UFC 241. Despite Cormier won the first three frames, he was unable to handle Miocic’s brutal liver shots. Stipe rocked him hard with a body shot and scored a fourth-round TKO win to reclaim the belt.

Many fans were wondering whether the third match is going to happen. According to Dana White, only one thing might make a problem – Stipe’s injury. But both fighters agreed to the trilogy bout.

“100%. That’s what we’re waiting for right now,” White confirmed on the Rich Eisen Show. “Stipe’s still hurt. Stipe got pretty busted up in that fight against Cormier, the last one. So we’re waiting for him to heal up, and they’ve both agreed to that fight.”

Both fighters won once. What do you think, whose hand will be raised if Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier square off in 2020?