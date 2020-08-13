Just because Daniel Cormier is retiring after UFC 252, whether he wins the belt or not, does not mean that he is unable to bust out some new techniques for the fight. And what better man to teach him these special moves than Sensei Steven Seagal?

For the uninitiated, Sensei Seagal is more than just a Hollywood action star. He has used his years of martial arts expertise to guide many UFC fighters to victory. Do you remember the epic front kick that Anderson Silva used to knock out Vitor Belfort? How about the virtually identical one Lyoto Machida landed, again against Vitor? You can thank the Sensei for both of those.

Steven Seagal Helps Daniel Cormier

It would appear that Steven Seagal is back to his wise ways, this time working with Daniel Cormier. A clip emerged recently re-emerged, showing the Sensei preparing to teach the former Olympic wrestler a secret move that, when preformed properly, no can defend. Of course, the actual training could not have been recorded, so the cameras had to be shut off.

“Daniel’s asked me to show him a couple of things, that are unusual, and I will do that. Let’s see how it goes,” Seagal said. “You know very well what could happen if he does one of those right. He does one of those right the game is over, the fight is over.”

https://twitter.com/UFC_CA/status/1293934335033253888?s=19

Now it is unclear what moves Seagal taught DC in this interaction. It could have been anything from his famous front kick, to his more infamous death touch. Either way, Cormier retweeted the video to say that it was a move that dropped his teammate, Luke Rockhold.

This clip was filmed a while ago, but it is still possible that Daniel Cormier could use the moves Steven Seagal taught him to get the better of Stipe Miocic, on Saturday night. With it being his last fight, the future Hall of Famer may be willing to do whatever it takes to get the win.