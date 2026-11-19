Steven Asplund will face Gokhan Saricam at UFC Dallas on January 16, 2027, giving two heavyweights coming off victories their next assignment. UFC’s official card lists the heavyweight matchup for American Airlines Center.

The pairing was among six additions reported by Nolan King on November 19. It puts Asplund, who has already experienced both a win and a defeat over three UFC appearances, against an opponent who finished his promotional debut in Canada. The two now have an opportunity to build on those most recent successes in Texas.

Asplund follows his August rebound

Asplund brings an 8-2 professional record into the booking. He defeated Guilherme Pat by unanimous decision on August 8, completing three rounds at Meta APEX. That result followed his March decision loss to Vitor Petrino, rather than extending an unbeaten UFC run. His debut had ended with a second-round stoppage of Sean Sharaf in December 2025.

The 28-year-old trains at Minnesota Top Team. His UFC profile lists six knockout wins and two victories by decision, with no submission victories. At six-foot-five with a 78-inch reach, he is the taller fighter in this matchup. Saricam’s listed height is six-foot-three, with a 75.5-inch reach.

The available UFC striking totals also show different early samples. Asplund has landed 308 significant strikes from 576 attempts across his appearances, a 53 percent rate. Saricam has landed 57 from 121 attempts, or 47 percent, with only one UFC bout behind those numbers. They describe past output, not a forecast for Dallas.

A slew of new fights are official for #UFCDallas: – Magomed Zaynukov vs. Piero Guaylupo

– Steven Asplund vs. Gokhan Saricam

– Gilbert Urbina vs. Robert Valentin

– Sam Hughes vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

– Ryan Spann vs. Louie Sutherland

– Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Elisha Ellison pic.twitter.com/LiRIKL33Ci — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 19, 2026

Asplund’s route to this point included a dramatic change outside competition. In Simon Head’s August 6 UFC profile, the heavyweight’s weight loss was described as nearly 300 pounds. He turned professional in 2023, reached 5-1 and earned his UFC contract by stopping former CFFC heavyweight champion Anthony Guarascio in 16 seconds on Dana White’s Contender Series.

That same report documented changes after the Petrino defeat, including investing in a home gym. Asplund added dumbbells, an Airdyne bike and a squat rack to his garage. The equipment upgrade was part of his preparation for that August fight week.

Saricam gets his second UFC opponent

Saricam enters with a 12-2 record and a four-fight winning streak. His UFC debut came against Tanner Boser in Winnipeg on April 18. The finalized result lists a TKO victory at 4:43 of the second round.

The Belgium-born heavyweight is 35 and trains at KKS Sparta Achen, according to his official athlete page. Nine of his 12 wins have come by knockout, while the other three were decisions. Seven of his victories ended in the opening round. Neither fighter’s published record includes a submission win.

The Dallas lineup also includes Ryan Spann’s heavyweight matchup with Louie Sutherland and Kennedy Nzechukwu against Elisha Ellison. The heavyweight matchups add depth underneath the featherweight main event and the Daniel Rodriguez-Roberto Soldic welterweight contest.

The event is scheduled to stream on Paramount+. The official listing gives a 10 p.m. UTC preliminary start on January 16 and a 1 a.m. UTC main-card start on January 17, corresponding to Saturday evening in Dallas. It does not establish an individual walkout time for Asplund and Saricam.