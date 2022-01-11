Aljamain Sterling Reveals Reschedule Is Because Of Petr Yan: “Mr. Potato-Head Can’t Duck Me Forever”

It looks like we have wait a little longer to see Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2.

Rebooking The Rematch

The UFC Bantamweight title fight was supposed to happen at UFC 272 on March 5th. However, days after the title unification bout was announced, it’d be in jeopardy. Almost as unlucky as Alex Volkanosvki vs. Max Holloway 3, the grudge match will look to be held at a later date.

Ariel Helwani would report the rescheduling, with no details as to why.

Current status: Alex Volkanovski x Chan Sung Jung Aljamain Sterling x Petr Yan … will now likely co-headline the April PPV, per sources. That's the direction things are moving in at the moment. TBD what will headline 3/05. Could be a goodie. — Ariel Helwani

Why Yan Has To Reschedule

Aljamain Sterling would break his silence on the matter. The UFC Bantamweight Champion would blame the re-booking on his adversary, Petr Yan. He would claim that Yan was ‘ducking’ him after their third reschedule. Sterling would release the PSA in a new video.

“They are talking about pushing our fight back to April. Not because of me. This is what I was told, that Yan isn’t vaccinated.” Sterling would mock Yan, saying this in a different voice. “Yan isn’t vaccinated, so he can’t fight in March. I’m Yan, I’m not vaccinated, so I can’t fight in March.”

On my podcast, The Weekly Scraps, we talk about the reason why my title fight is being pushed back to April.

Mr. Potato-Head can’t duck 🦆 me forever!

*Watch Full episode in my bio*https://t.co/r7HWJMibRc

•#TheWeeklyScraps #AndStill #UnfinishedBusiness #Podcast pic.twitter.com/zl8Czx3pck — Aljamain Sterling

Sterling Shows Some Respect

Despite making fun of his rival, he would hold some respect for Yan in his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccination… even if it pushes back their long-awaited rematch.

“I actually respect this gangster.” Sterling added. “If this is the real reason, I respect his stance. I respect it, but it doesn’t make any sense. I’m making fun of it because it’s like, is he going to be vaccinated in April? “I don’t think so. So what are we doing? I just want to know when we’re fighting. Cause dude, it’s about time we get to punch each other in the face. Wouldn’t you guys say? I think so. Hopefully, we can figure this out sooner rather than later. We can unify these belts and see who’s really the guy.”

More Comments

Whatever the case may be for Yan having to reschedule the fight, Sterling isn’t going to let him off the hook that easily. Sterling would poke some more fun since talks of the reschedule started happening.

“Mr. Potato-Head can’t duck me forever!” Sterling tweeted. “I guess Cheotr and I, are even now in pulling out of fights for serious injuries. Oh wait… “personal reasons” isn’t an injury I’m coming for your boy! Trust me!”

I guess Cheotr and I, are even now in pulling out of fights for serious injuries. Oh wait… "personal reasons" isn't an injury 🤣 I'm coming for your boy! Trust me! — Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling won’t end their battle on social media, they’ll settle score (hopefully) at UFC 273 on April 9th, in Brooklyn, New York.