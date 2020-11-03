Bryce Mitchell was able to secure a unanimous decision victory over Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 12. The Arkansas native has always been expressive for his love of camo, as well as his political views. Immediately after his big victory, he spoke to the media about his belief on why wearing a mask isn’t “what he voted up for.” While many fans looked at Mitchell like he was crazy, UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling agreed with Mitchell’s take of making masks optional.

Aljamain Sterling on Making Masks Optional

Sterling is usually relatively quiet about his position on social issues. However, Bryce’s post-fight interview sparked a conversation that was just too tempting to sit out on for the bantamweight title contender. Sterling took to social media to write a long rant about how masks should be optional. Additionally, relatively healthy people should be able to live their lives while “at-risk” people should stay home.

Aljamain Sterling's optional mask rant: pic.twitter.com/wy8MiOQFun — Alex Scaffidi (@alexscaffidi_) November 2, 2020

“If you’re sick, wear your mask if you have to go out or stay the f**k home,” Sterling began. “All my mandatory mask people, I hope when this country loses almost all small businesses, that the government actually bails out all those little people,” said Sterling. “Don’t pick and choose to follow social distancing when it’s convenient for you and your fun,” Sterling continued. “Stay in your house. Sanitize until your skin rots, neglect vitamin D from the Sun, wash your hands until they prune, and avoid everyone. There, you’re safe now!

Sterling Says If You’re “At Risk,” Stay Home

“My point and opinion is this: If you are sick, scared, old, at-risk, then please… stay home,” Sterling concluded. “If you have to go out, then wear a mask to help with your safety even more. If you are young and feel good about the survival rate of 99.6%, then do as you wish. “For the record, saying to make masks optional doesn’t mean I’m anti-mask. Masks of course have its place! But my stance be clear for those that can’t read objections to their viewpoints: If you’re concerned about your loved ones, stay home and isolate with them and enjoy your time with them at home. Sacrifice your fun and time for what’s important to you!”

