Aljamain Sterling Accuses ‘Dirty Cheat’ Petr Yan Of PEDs, Yan Responds

The war of words between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan isn’t ending anytime soon.

Sterling Makes First Contact

Sterling would hit the hornet’s nest once again, taking jabs at Yan on Twitter. To start off the exchange, Sterling would continue his campaign of accusing of Yan being a cheater. And no, he wasn’t just talking about his illegal knee at UFC 259.

The UFC Bantamweight Champion would accuse Yan of using performance-enhancing drugs. This hasn’t been the first time nor will it be the last. However, Sterling started off by clearing up some of his comments from the past. He wanted to keep his words clean of misinterpretation, acknowledging that he doesn’t think all Russian athletes cheat, just Yan in this case.

“For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats.” Sterling said. “Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones. Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I’m wrong but I highly doubt it.”

For the record, I do not think every Russian fighter or athlete cheats. Just like every American, Brazilian, Chinese, or any other nationality of athletes, you have the clean and dirty ones.



Personally I think Cheotr Yan is a dirty cheat. Maybe I'm wrong but I highly doubt it. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 4, 2022

Yan Reacts

It wouldn’t take long for the interim champ to respond. Yan had a few words to say about the ‘pathetic mouse’. Hunting season had begun for the Russian sniper, on Twitter and inside the cage.

“Fakemaster is looking for another fake excuse.” Yan responded to Sterling. “Stop crying and start hiding pathetic mouse. The hunting season is officially open.”

‘Fakemaster’ has been a word regularly used in Yan’s vocabulary. It has been since their first meeting last March. Yan believes Sterling faked a concussion after his illegal knee landed in round 4. Sterling would remain on the mat before he was awarded a disqualification victory and also the UFC belt.

Yan didn’t buy his fake excuses from that night nor from his words on Twitter.

‘Let Hunting Begin’

Like his former foe, Sterling is also ready for ‘hunting season’.

“Finally! I heard dirty rats are fair game this season. Sign the contract and let hunting begin, you ripe potato-looking in the face ass.”

Finally! I heard dirty rats are fair game this season. Sign the contract and let hunting begin, you ripe potato-looking in the face ass — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 5, 2022

Who won this exchange between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan?