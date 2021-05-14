Jeremy Stephens vs Mateusz Gamrot Slated for Lightweight Clash in July

Jeremy Stephens will return to action this summer inside the octagon, but it won’t be against Drakkar Klose. Instead, Stephens is reportedly being booked against Mateusz Gamrot for a future card in July.

Sadly for Klose, he’ll have to wait longer to get revenge on Stephens. Jeremy stated that he was more focused than he’s ever been heading into his last fight. At UFC on ESPN 22, Stephens was supposed to take on Drakkar Klose in a lightweight co-main event matchup.

At the weigh-ins, Stephens shoved Klose as the men squared off for promotional purposes. Drakkar was furious at the notion, having to be held back from acting in retaliation. On fight night, CT scans revealed that Klose suffered a significant injury from the shove, making him unable to compete. Shortly after, his team released a statement regarding the severity of the damage.

Stephens vs. Gamrot Announced

Initially, Klose hoped that the match would be scheduled to get revenge, even though he was paid his show money for the unfortunate circumstance. However, reports from MMA Junkie indicate that Stephens has moved on and will face Mateusz Gamrot on July 17th.

Tale of the Tape

Stephens spoke with reporters ahead of his matchup against Klose. He revealed that he re-connected with his estranged mother, who dealt with drug issues. Additionally, he talked about his dealings with alcohol. More than likely, this mindset will continue heading into the fight against Gamrot.

“Gamer” Gamrot is known for his undefeated career in KSW. However, the UFC is where the Polish fighter finally was met with the first loss of his career against Guram Kutateladze in a controversial split-decision. Now that Mateusz will be facing a notable name in the lightweight division, he’ll look to steer his career back into the win column and get the first victory of his UFC career.

Who do fans believe will win the matchup between Stephens and Gamrot?