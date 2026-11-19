Stephen Thompson used a November 18 Instagram message to thank the people behind his fighting career, four days after his last UFC appearance. The farewell focused on his support network rather than another competitive announcement.

The message followed his UFC 334 finish against Charles Radtke at Madison Square Garden. The finalized result was a TKO from a spinning wheel kick at 2:54 of round three on November 14. That victory gave the veteran a successful ending to the farewell he had arranged before fight week, not a retirement decision made in response to defeat.

Radtke had made the opening stages difficult with takedowns and clinch pressure before Thompson established more sustained offense later.

He credited family, coaches, teammates and friends, specifically naming Upstate Karate and Pitch Black Fight Sports. He also acknowledged UFC staff, opponents and supporters who joined him at different stages. Thompson gave his faith in Jesus Christ central credit and described the final knockout as a blessing.

A November 18 Message To His Supporters

Thompson wrote in the caption:

This chapter may be coming to an end, but the journey is far from over.

His message did not identify another opponent, a return date or a new job. The post appears below in its original form.

The people and work behind the farewell

The two gyms he thanked were not incidental names attached to a single training camp. In the written biography on his own website, Thompson traces his martial-arts upbringing to a family karate school and a father who competed professionally. He says the children in his family started training at three years old.

That biography also describes a working life inside the academy: he handled jobs ranging from cleaning bathrooms to instructing children. His listed training combined strength and conditioning, wrestling, jiu-jitsu and evening kickboxing. The acknowledgments therefore connect the professional competitor with the people and daily work that supported him outside UFC events.

Before the bout, Thompson had explained the physical reasons for stepping away in E. Spencer Kyte’s November 11 written UFC feature. He reported neck trouble, nerve damage and reduced left-arm strength, along with knee and lower-back problems. Those were his account of his condition, not newly announced injuries in Wednesday’s farewell.

He distinguished the adrenaline of fight day from the recovery required in training. Younger partners could complete repeated daily sessions and feel ready again, while he needed longer breaks. With a five-month-old daughter at the time of that interview, he wanted to protect his ability to hike and ride bicycles with her as she grew.

His father Ray was part of that earlier conversation too. Thompson described the strain that years of holding mitts had placed on his father’s elbows and shoulders, while Ray framed the sacrifice around his children. The fighter also identified teaching karate and driving the school bus as parts of his everyday identity beyond the UFC.

The location carried personal significance as well: this was his fourth Madison Square Garden appearance. He connected New York with time spent alongside Chris Weidman and family ties, making it a deliberate choice for his exit.