Stephen Thompson Wants Jorge Masvidal Rematch After Beating Geoff Neal

This weekend, Stephen Thompson will be getting back to action for the first time in just over a year. He is hoping that an impressive win here, against Geoff Neal, will put him in prime position to get a big opponent for his next fight.

As far as strong resumes go, Wonderboy Thompson has one of the best in the welterweight division. He came so close to winning UFC gold, when he got a draw against Tyron Woodley, and after their rematch was not a very exciting one, he has been trying to claw his way back to another shot at gold. Even when he loses, it is either by controversial decision, or come-from–behind knockouts in fights that he was winning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@wonderboymma)

Stephen Thompson Wants Jorge Masvidal Rematch

This sets the stage for Stephen Thompson to face off against Geoff Neal this weekend, in the main event of UFC Vegas 17. The bout was not originally expected to headline this card, but when coronavirus struck, the pair were bumped to the top of the bill. Speaking in a recent interview, Wonderboy said that he was fully prepared for the five round affair, and that he hopes with an impressive win, he can get a fight that will bring him closer to another title shot.

“My last two guys I fought were ranked number 11, so I think with a good win over Geoff Neal, the UFC’s like ‘You know, let’s give this guy a top five guy,'” Thompson explained. “I know that Jorge Masvidal. has considered fighting me in the past, recently, and try to get that win back. So he’s definitely at the top of the list, would love to see that fight. I know him and Colby Covington, there’s talks about them fighting but nothing on paper yet. I think a good win over Geoff Neal puts me in that limelight to face somebody in the top five, and hopefully in 2021, my goal is to be champion.”

As Stephen Thompson alludes to, Masvidal has called for a rematch with Wonderboy in recent times. The two faced off in 2017, with Wonderboy winning a pretty dominant decision. It would be interesting to see how different a rematch between the pair would go.