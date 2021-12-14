Stephen Thompson Feels Kamaru Usman Fight Is Inevitable: ‘He’s Running Out Of Guys’

Stephen Thompson believes it’s a foregone conclusion that he will eventually do battle with Kamaru Usman.

Thompson has competed for the UFC Welterweight Championship twice. He fell short both times but he has remained near the top of the heap at 170 pounds. He hopes to stay there after suffering a decision loss to Gilbert Burns back in July. The good news for “Wonderboy” is that he’s being matched up against top ten-ranked Belal Muhammad.

“Wonderboy” vs. Muhammad will be taking place this Saturday (Dec. 18). The 170-pound clash will serve as the co-main event for UFC Vegas 45.

Stephen Thompson Excited For Belal Muhammad Fight

During an interview with RT Sport, Stephen Thompson said he feels Belal will be far more active in their bout than Gilbert Burns was.

“Well number one, what really excites me is Belal Muhammad is very similar to my last opponent Gilbert Burns with the wrestling, with the jiu-jitsu. Now, I failed to do what I know I can do out in the Octagon with Gilbert Burns. “It’s kind of hard to fight somebody number one, who doesn’t wanna fight they just kind of wanna hold you down. But knowing that Belal Muhammad — he’s more of a fighter. I feel like he’s an honorable man. He really doesn’t want to win a fight that way. He’s fairly good everywhere, Belal Muhammad. “Not only that, but it will allow me to showcase the talent that I have, especially when it comes to the takedown defense, the wrestling. I wasn’t able to do that my last fight. So, going out there against somebody similar to Gilbert Burns, go out there and beat this guy will make it all worth it for sure.”

Thompson Anticipates Kamaru Usman Fight

Kamaru Usman is the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion. He has built quite the resume and some are already considering him to be close to GSP on the all-time list as far as MMA welterweights are concerned.

Thompson said that Usman is close but he’s got to fight him.

“I think he can, I think he’s there [near the top of the all-time list]. I think if he keeps doing what he’s doing and gets past me, he will definitely be there. He’s gotta get past me. He’s running out of guys. They’re running out of guys to put up against him and I know if I go out there and do what I need to do against Belal Muhammad then I’ll be able to get that shot very soon. But until then, GSP will always be number one for sure.”

One thing that Thompson has going for him is that he’d be a fresh opponent for Usman. Still, it would be hard to justify putting him in there with Usman even if he beats Belal. That’s because of the loss to Gilbert.