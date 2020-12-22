Stephen Thompson Gives Update On Knee Injury Suffered At UFC Vegas 17

Over the weekend, Stephen Thompson looked to have a pretty serious injury on his leg after winning his bout with Geoff Neal. A few days removed from the contest, the welterweight contender addresses the injury, and discusses what his next move could be.

Despite winning handily at UFC Vegas 17, Wonderboy Thompson did not walk away from his fight with Neal unscathed. Following the fight he showed up to do media obligations while walking on crutches. He even pointed out the fact that he could have torn a muscle in his knee, showing off some nasty swelling on his right leg.

Drama in the Wonderboy corner as we hit the fifth. #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/R8yYE9BUZV — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

Stephen Thompson Gives Injury Update

Following the fight, fans were concerned about the seriousness of this injury, not wanting to see Stephen Thompson on the shelf for a year again, like he was before UFC Vegas 17. Speaking in an interview after the fight, Wonderboy revealed that he had not gotten it checked out yet, instead opting to go on vacation with his family. That being said, he says he can walk on it, so he hopes that it is nothing serious.

“We flew straight from Vegas, right to Orlando,” Thompson said. “We had a family vacation planned, taking the nephews and nieces to Disney World. They had never been. As soon as I get back, I’m getting an MRI and getting x-rays on my right leg, and seeing if everything’s good there. Hopefully there’s no quad tear, or tendon tear in my quad, and we’ll be back in the swing of things in no time… I’m able to move on it, which is a plus. So hopefully it’s not too damaged and I’m only out for just one or two weeks and I’m back in the gym.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@wonderboymma)

What’s Next For Wonderboy

Prior to this fight with Neal, Stephen Thompson had been struggle to get a fight. He was hopeful to get an impressive win to earn him a fight with someone in the top five, and get closer to a title shot. While he called out Jorge Masvidal after the fight, he knows for sure that he will not be fighting Leon Edwards. Edwards had been griping about not being able to find someone to fight, but turned down the polite callout from Wonderboy, and this was something that Stephen found odd.

“I was picking at him a little bit on Twitter in the nicest way possible, and he wasn’t having it man,” Thompson said. “So I was like wait a second, you’re saying nobody wants to fight you in top five and that these guys are keeping your name out of their mouths, but I’m sitting here saying ‘Hey, I’m here for you bro,’ and he’s like nah. It was kind of funny, the UFC ended up using that to their advantage I think, because I know they were pushing Khamzat (Chimaev). They ended up getting that fight with him, he’s ranked higher than me, but it kind of backfired on him a little bit I think. “But with the welterweight division at this point, I know I got a long way to go,” Thompson explained. “I got a some really tough guys ahead of me. I’m still looking for that title. Hopefully we’ll get somebody in the top five after I heal up, and get back in the swing things.”

🔊 The NMF Champion, @WonderboyMMA discusses the Leon Edwards situation, his thoughts the welterweight title picture, and shares an injury update with @jimmysmithmma on Unlocking The Cage 🛑 pic.twitter.com/Zskn5XVjLc — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 22, 2020

Hopefully there is nothing too seriously wrong with Stephen Thompson, and he can get back to action soon. There are some fun matchups that could be made with him and the rest of the top welterweights.