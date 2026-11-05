Stephen Thompson Plans MMA Retirement After UFC 334, Remains Open To RAF

Stephen Thompson has settled on an end point for his mixed martial arts career. According to interviewer James Lynch, the longtime UFC welterweight confirmed that his appearance at UFC 334 will be his retirement fight, rather than simply the last bout of his current promotional contract.

Lynch published the update on November 5 after speaking with Thompson for Ozoon. The report connects the decision to a significant change away from the cage: Thompson became the father of a baby girl four months ago and wants to step away following that new chapter in his family life.

The scheduled farewell is against Charles Radtke on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Thompson, 43, enters the matchup with a professional MMA record of 17 wins, nine losses and one draw. Radtke is listed at 12-5.

There is an important qualification to the retirement news. Lynch says Thompson remains open to other forms of competition, including Real American Freestyle. That is not an announced RAF signing or a booked wrestling match; it leaves that possibility separate from the decision to finish fighting in MMA.

Just spoke to UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson who CONFIRMED his #UFC334 fight next Saturday will be his retirement fight Thompson is open to competition like RAF, but since becoming a dad to a baby girl 4 months ago, he wants to step away Interview coming to @Ozoon_CA soon pic.twitter.com/NFZrID2ftU — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) November 5, 2026

In August, Thompson discussed his last UFC contract fight, when an opponent had not yet been selected. Thursday’s update provides a firmer career decision, rather than another request for a particular venue or an extension of those earlier matchmaking discussions.

A Farewell Connected To A Lifetime In Karate

Thompson’s connection to martial arts extends well beyond professional fight dates. In the written biography on his own website, he describes growing up in a family that ran a karate school, with training beginning at age three. He also identifies teaching children at Upstate Karate as his work outside competition.

His route to the UFC started in full-contact kickboxing. The same biography describes the transition from that striking background into mixed martial arts, where he eventually challenged Tyron Woodley for the welterweight championship twice. Their first meeting ended in a majority draw; Woodley won the rematch by majority decision.

Those title appearances came at UFC 205 in November 2016 and UFC 209 in March 2017. The first was also held at Madison Square Garden, giving the New York venue a direct connection to the most consequential championship opportunity of Thompson’s UFC career.

His wins over former champions Johny Hendricks and Robert Whittaker, along with a decision victory over Rory MacDonald, established his place among the division’s leading contenders. These were different tests of the karate-based style he brought into the promotion, not achievements that depended on winning the UFC belt.

One More Assignment After A Long UFC Run

After losing to Matt Brown in his second UFC appearance, Thompson won seven consecutive fights to earn his first title shot. That stretch included stoppages of Chris Clements and Jake Ellenberger, as well as a decision over Patrick Cote, before the Woodley series.

More recently, Thompson stopped Kevin Holland in December 2022 before losses to Shavkat Rakhmonov, Joaquin Buckley and Gabriel Bonfim. His UFC debut came in February 2012 against Dan Stittgen, a first-round head-kick knockout. The Radtke assignment therefore arrives more than fourteen years after his first Octagon appearance.