Prior to his fight for the welterweight title, Jorge Masvidal said he was interested in having a rematch with Stephen Thompson. Despite his loss in this fight, “Wonderboy” is still interested in making this fight happen.

When Masvidal earned a welterweight title fight against Kamaru Usman, he did so on the back of a three fight winning streak. He had not lost since 2017, when facing Stephen Thompson, and was able to step up on short notice for his first title shot. Leading up to the fight though, it was clear that he had not forgotten about his loss to Wonderboy, saying that he wanted to rematch his former foe for his first title defense, should he be successful.

Stephen Thompson Still Wants To Fight Jorge Masvidal

Ultimately Masvidal was unsuccessful in his efforts to capture the welterweight strap. Yet, despite this setback, Thompson is still interested in having this rematch. After his recent win over Vicente Luque, the Karate expert is in a precarious position. Speaking recently in an interview, he was discussing who he would like to face next, and Gamebred was certainly on his list.

“I’m always looking for the title,” Thompson said. “I want to move forward. Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, even Masvidal. I wouldn’t mind, even though he doesn’t have the title, I would love to face up Masvidal, again. It’ll help me out moving up in the rankings for sure. So, anyone of those guys that I mentioned would be awesome.”

This seems like an interesting fight for both Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal. The first time around the fight was close, and Jorge has seemingly become a more aggressive fighter since then. There is definitely a case to make that a rematch between the pair would be a much different affair.