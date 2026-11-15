Stephen Thompson Stops Charles Radtke With Wheel Kick In UFC 334 Farewell – Highlights

Stephen Thompson ended his MMA farewell with the kind of finish that made his karate striking distinctive. The veteran welterweight stopped Charles Radtke by TKO with a spinning wheel kick at UFC 334, bringing their preliminary-card bout to a halt at 2:54 of round three at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 14.

The physical matchup gave the 43-year-old a three-inch reach advantage: 75 inches against Radtke’s 72. Thompson also stood three inches taller at six feet. Both made the welterweight limit at the official weigh-in, recording 170.6 and 170.8 pounds respectively, with neither requiring a catchweight arrangement.

Round 1: Radtke crowds the karate range

Radtke pushed inside from the start, completing a double-leg takedown and following Thompson’s effort to stand with sustained clinch work. Short punches and foot stomps kept the veteran occupied against the fence. Thompson eventually created space with knees, then circled into straight punches as they exchanged at range late in the opening round.

The first-round footage captures that transition from pressure to open space. With his back near the cage, Thompson had Radtke leaning over him at close quarters. Once separated, the shorter man adopted a high guard while the karateka worked from a wider, lower-handed stance and moved laterally rather than staying planted in front of him.

Round 2: Thompson builds sustained offense

Another double-leg put Thompson down in the second, but he stood and reversed the position against the fence. Back outside, he added leg kicks and combinations while Radtke sought another wrestling entry. The final stretch brought a defended shot and a knee to the body before the horn, with Thompson increasingly able to sustain his offense.

In the closing seconds of that round, the official clip shows Radtke dropping toward the legs underneath a punching exchange. Thompson sprawled over him, leaving his opponent on both knees near the fence. When the referee stepped between them at the break, Radtke rose and walked back toward his corner rather than the contest being waved off.

Round 3: A spinning finish in the farewell

Thompson varied his kicks and punching combinations in the third, sidestepping a takedown before answering a clinch with elbows. He escaped again and resumed attacking the body. Radtke chased, but the spinning wheel kick caught him high and dropped him. Referee Marc Goddard immediately intervened, ending the contest without scorecards.

WOOOOOW WOOOW Stephen Thompson así le dice adiós al octágono con un nocaut impresionante 🔥#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/JA5CFafeoU — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 15, 2026

An earlier third-round heel kick had already tested the same high line. That earlier sequence is a separate attack, shown with more than four minutes remaining in the round. Radtke remained standing after it, allowing the action to continue well beyond that initial threat.

The broadcaster’s multi-angle replay isolates the final turn and impact from additional camera positions.

ABSOLUTE. PERFECTION. THIS WHEEL KICK BY WONDERBOY WAS INSANE [ #UFC334 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/BanEPOrGvc — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 15, 2026

Striking volume overcomes the control time

The completed bout totals put the winner ahead 60 to 15 in significant strikes, from 122 and 38 attempts. His overall striking count was 84 landed from 146 thrown, compared with 45 of 70 for Radtke. Those separate categories explain why the overall contact totals were closer than the significant-strike comparison. Thompson was credited with the only knockdown.

At distance, Thompson connected with 35 significant strikes to the head, 12 to the body and five to the legs. Radtke’s corresponding figures were 11, one and three. The winner also recorded three significant head strikes in the clinch and five significant strikes on the ground, with four of those targeting the body.

Radtke completed two of seven takedown attempts and accumulated 4:47 of control. Thompson had no completed takedown and 32 seconds of control. The wrestling therefore gave the pursuer meaningful stretches of positional success, but did not keep the bout from returning to the striking range where it was ultimately decided.

The farewell had been planned before this result. In E. Spencer Kyte’s November 11 written UFC feature, Thompson attributed his decision to the growing recovery burden of training and his desire to remain physically active as a father. The event was his fourth appearance at Madison Square Garden, a venue he connected with time spent in New York alongside Chris Weidman and their family ties.

He leaves this fight at 18-9-1 after entering at 17-9-1. Radtke’s record becomes 12-6.