(Report) Stephen A Smith to Join UFC 264 Broadcast as Desk Analyst

Stephen A Smith is the first person to admit that he isn’t an expert in the world of mixed martial arts. However, Smith will join the UFC broadcast team for UFC 264, which sees Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight in the main event for the third time.

Stephen A Smith tends to provide his analysis leading up to major UFC events. In other words, when Conor McGregor fights, ESPN brings out their biggest star for the occasion. ESPN’s relationship with the UFC is the foundation for Smith to give his analysis for the world to hear. However, Stephen A’s opinions on the sport usually elementary or outdated at best. Which, was no surprise when Stephen A Smith finally admitted that he isn’t an expert in MMA but just a fan.

Stephen A Joins UFC 264 Broadcast Team

News of Smith’s appearance on the card was first reported by MMA Junkie. Additinally, they reported that both Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier will resume their normal duties in the commentary booth.

Bad First Takes

Smith’s opinions of the sport have been off the wall, causing controversy within the MMA community. His mixed martial arts opinions are always an indicator that showed fans that he was clueless of the UFC’s history, lineage, and prestige.

The general consensus when Smith appears on UFC broadcasts always remain the same. If Smith weren’t the face of ESPN, there would be no other way that he would be able to have the opportunity to provide analysis during their events.

Through all of his crazy hot takes, Smith is loved by the general sports world, but not so much by MMA fans. Partially because they believe the amplified voice for the sport should be someone who actually watches, studies, and loves the sport.

Are fans looking forward to seeing Stephen A Smith on the broadcast?