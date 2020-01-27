Stephen A. Smith Fires Back At Conor McGregor For Defending Joe Rogan

Stephen A. Smith Responds To Conor McGregor’s Recent Remarks

The beef between Stephen A. Smith and the entire MMA community seems to be reaching a head. Now he is firing back at Conor McGregor, for defending Joe Rogan’s comments about him.

Following Conor McGregor’s win over Donald Cerrone, Smith made some comments that many fans took issue with. He said he did not see anything from McGregor’s performance, and that Cerrone quit under the bright lights. This was met with backlash from many, most notably with UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

The two went back and forth, with Smith defending his comments, and his place on UFC broadcasts. However, word of this beef got back to Conor, who defended Rogan’s perspective on the situation. Smith saw this response, and decided to give a lengthy stream of tweets to McGregor, further defending himself

Here is what he said:

Sir, mich respect to the great @TheNotoriousMMA,” Smith said. “My RECOLLECTION on what I said is “That’s the way it looked.” Cowboy Cerrone is a perennial top-10 fighter. Much respect to him for the lengthy career he has had. Wishing him nothing but the best. “But I don’t think it’s unfair to say that more than 40-seconds was expected from as tough of an SOB as he is, @thenotoriousmma,” Smith continued. “Nor DO I think it’s wrong to assume that there’s no way that’s 40-second fight would take place w/ you vs Nurmegamedov or Masvidal. We expected more than what we got. Props to YOU for that. But to know how tough Cowboy is, lots of fans like myself expected more and I don’t think @joerogan IS right to question my knowledge about a fight just because I wasn’t satisfied with what I saw. “I said what I said and I meant it,” Smith concluded. It’s possible to do that and still have Tremendous respect for you @TheNotoriousMMA, along with @joerogan. Both of you are fantastic for the @UFC. I wouldn’t enjoy it nearly as much without the both of you. I wish you both prosperity in the future. But we clearly disagree about Cowboy’s performance on Jan.18.#RESPECT”

There is a lot to unpack here.

First and foremost, Stephen A. Smith should probably learn to spell Nurmagomedov. Secondly, it does not take his “recollection” to remember what he said on a recorded broadcast. Nevertheless, he is entitled to his own opinion. The only problem is that there are people who are better suited to present that opinion during the UFC broadcasts..