Stephan Bonnar Records Standoff With Police, Altercation With Doctors Over Pain Pills

The post-retirement life of Stephan Bonnar has been a difficult one to say the least. Now the TUF 1 finalist has found himself in another tough situation, this time involving pain pills and a hospital visit.

Over the last few years things have been tough for Bonnar, with him having his share of run-ins with the law or various authority. The most notable in recent memory came when he was caught driving while so intoxicated that he was passed out at the wheel.

Now it seems that the UFC Hall of Famer found himself in trouble yet again, if his recent Instagram posts are to be believed. Here the 44-year shared a video of himself in a hospital, apparently having a verbal altercation with hospital staff over their apparent refusal to give him medicine that would conflict with what he was taking, while he said that he was going to be arrested.

“I’m at Henderson Hospital, and they’re going to arrest me. They won’t treat me because I got prescribed Oxycodone, 10mg, and I got it filled a few weeks ago. Anyway, last week when I broke my vertebrae pro wrestling off the top rope,” Bonnar could be heard saying to the camera.

Stephan Bonnar Has Altercation With Police

This was not the end of the trouble that Stephan Bonnar had at the hospital. A subsequent video he posted sees him talking with police over the incident at the hospital, as he erratically tried to explain what he was doing at the hospital.

Things got a bit intense, as he began yelling at law enforcement after a cop told him to sit down to calm down. However the whole clip is a bit concerning, as he seems to be not in his right mind, showing signs of paranoia and aggression.

This is a really concerning sight to see from Stephan Bonnar, who has received a ton of comments from concerned members of the MMA community, offering support. Hopefully he can get the help he needs, in order to get his life back on track.