Sylvester Stallone Believes Dustin Poirier Holds Advantage Over Conor McGregor for UFC 264

Movie legend Sylvester Stallone believes that Dustin Poirier is walking into his trilogy fight against Conor McGregor with an advantage. Similar to their back-and-forth exchanges on social media, both McGregor and Poirier have exchanged wins over each other as well.

Poirier Finishes McGregor via TKO in Second Fight

McGregor looked sharp in the opening round of their main event rematch at UFC 257. His jab was accurate in placement. McGregor’s Trademark shoulder strikes were thrown, reminding fans of how he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. However, McGregor came out in a standard boxing stance, shying away from his trademark sideways karate style.

Nevertheless, Poirier, AKA “The Diamond,” applied the pressure to create controlled chaos inside the octagon. Relentless pressure, cracking leg kicks, and fluid boxing all contributed to a TKO victory. And, with such a monumental win comes a host of new opportunities for the diamond.

Stallone Speaks on Poirier vs. McGregor Trilogy

Since Dustin has the fresher win in his ongoing saga with Conor, MMA fans believe that currently, he’s the better fighter. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Sylvester Stallone said about how he believes that Dustin Poirier has an advantage in their trilogy.

“That’s a tough one man,” said Stallone in regards to his prediction of the trilogy fight. “That’s is a real tough one. That one, you could really flip the coin on, it’s like, who hits first. You got a really hungry, young guy (Poirier) and then you got a guy who’s made a lot of money but he’s also sorta hungry (McGregor). You have two guys who are psychologically a little hesitant, but Poirier has the big-time advantage.”

The Trilogy

As previously mentioned, both Poirier and McGregor hold wins over each other. At UFC 264, one competitor will finally have the bragging rights they’ve been looking for.

Who do fans believe will win the trilogy between Poirier and McGregor?