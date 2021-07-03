Georges St-Pierre Rates Kamaru Usman As Current Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter

Kamaru Usman wanted to be known as the pound-for-pound best and one of the greatest fighters of all time and Georges St-Pierre is in agreement.
Following his win over Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 rematch in April, Usman — who remains undefeated in the UFC — declared himself the best pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion with not many arguing against him.
And while Jon Jones currently reigns atop the list as far as the official UFC rankings go, Usman has a supporter in St-Pierre who also labeled him as one of his favorite fighters to watch.
“I think Usman, right now, is the best pound-for-pound,” St-Pierre told BR. “In terms of performance, I think he’s one of the best right now and he’s an active competitor.
St-Pierre Ranks Favorite Fighters To Watch
Usman isn’t the only fighter St-Pierre enjoys watching in his post-retirement life.
There are a few other champions the former welterweight king enjoys competing, with particular praise for flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.
“I like to watch Adesanya as well, Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane,” St-Pierre added. “I like [Alexander] Volkanovski—all of the champions.
“If we’re talking about who’s the greatest, I think Moreno is pretty amazing. The way he beat Figueiredo, that was amazing. It was an amazing performance—as good as it gets.”