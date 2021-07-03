Georges St-Pierre Rates Kamaru Usman As Current Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter

Kamaru Usman wanted to be known as the pound-for-pound best and one of the greatest fighters of all time and Georges St-Pierre is in agreement.

Following his win over Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 rematch in April, Usman — who remains undefeated in the UFC — declared himself the best pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion with not many arguing against him.

And while Jon Jones currently reigns atop the list as far as the official UFC rankings go, Usman has a supporter in St-Pierre who also labeled him as one of his favorite fighters to watch.

“I think Usman, right now, is the best pound-for-pound,” St-Pierre told BR. “In terms of performance, I think he’s one of the best right now and he’s an active competitor.

St-Pierre Ranks Favorite Fighters To Watch

Usman isn’t the only fighter St-Pierre enjoys watching in his post-retirement life.

There are a few other champions the former welterweight king enjoys competing, with particular praise for flyweight champion Brandon Moreno.

“I like to watch Adesanya as well, Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane,” St-Pierre added. “I like [Alexander] Volkanovski—all of the champions. “If we’re talking about who’s the greatest, I think Moreno is pretty amazing. The way he beat Figueiredo, that was amazing. It was an amazing performance—as good as it gets.”

High praise for both Usman and Moreno from whom many consider to be the GOAT of mixed martial arts.