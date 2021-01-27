Georges St Pierre “Very Surprised” at Conor McGregor Defeat, Believes he can Reclaim Champion Status

Georges St Pierre was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Dustin Poirier TKO’d Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Although GSP still believes that McGregor can ascend to the top of the lightweight division, he also thinks that Conor needs to change his training methods and lifestyle choices to achieve greatness.

Poirier finished McGregor via TKO in the second round of their main-event match during UFC 257. In the first round, McGregor looked light on his feet, and sharp with his hands. However, once Dustin was able to compromise Conor’s legs with his vicious kicks, it nullified McGregor’s movement. Poirier took advantage of Conor’s “sitting duck” state and was able to land the punching combinations that ultimately led to McGregor becoming a meme overnight.

St Pierre Shocked at McGregor Defeat

St Pierre, a long-time believer in Conor’s skillset was shocked to witness the performance. He spoke with Michael Bisping on his podcast about his shockingness of McGregor’s defeat.

“I thought Conor was going to win, but I was wrong. I was very surprised,” said Georges. “Will he keep his composure under pressure? I think one of Conor’s biggest strengths is that he overwhelms his opponents with his pressure, with his presence. “All the information he gives his opponent’s brain and the talking and all that, a lot of his opponents fold under pressure, but Poirier stayed sharp, and it was a real testament of how good he is. Now it will be really interesting to see how Conor comes back from it. I believe he can come back from that loss.”

Reclaiming King Status

Although McGregor suffered defeat, GSP still believes that Conor can turn things around in his career. Furthermore, that if Conor believes in himself, he can achieve championship status once again.

“I think he needs to be reborn,” St-Pierre said. “He needs to change things in his training and in his life that he believes were the causes for his failure. It doesn’t matter if it’s true or not as long as he believes.