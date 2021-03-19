Georges St Pierre Believes UFC Willing to Let Khabib Peacefully Retire After Suffering a Loss

Georges St Pierre believes that he knows the reason why the UFC is focused on keeping Khabib Nurmagomedov active. After Khabib retired from the sport, UFC President Dana White has consistently tried to get Khabib back into the octagon. However, St Pierre believes that the UFC doesn’t like when an athlete in his prime steps away from the sport on his own terms.

Nurmagomedov Retires

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC, organization President Dana White has been trying to lure him back to the cage. After every major event, it seems like Dana is heading to dinner with Khabib to talk about his return. Recently, Khabib even met with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta with the assumption of having conversations about a return.

GSP, however, has been down an identical road with the UFC. Throughout St Pierre’s career, he’s walked away twice. And according to him, the UFC urged him to return to the sport. Like Khabib, GSP decided to leave while riding a high.

St Pierre on Khabib Return

In a recent interview, St Pierre explained why the UFC wants to keep Khabib around. Furthermore, he expounded on the UFC’s thought process in replacing a star.

“I believe they want to keep Khabib in because they feel like Khabib is undefeated,” St-Pierre said. “He has probably the most dominant career ever. I don’t even know if he lost a round—He might have lost a round but he dominate(s) all his opponents. “They don’t want him to leave on his terms, they want a guy to beat him, then after they gonna be like, ‘Okay, now you can leave.’ But Khabib is smart, I think he’s very smart, he left on top, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

If anyone knew the UFC’s tactics to keep elite athletes, it would be GSP. However, the UFC has to do whatever it can to make as much profit as possible.

