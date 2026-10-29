Sora Kaneko Meets Christian Akira Matsuo In RIZIN Koshien Final

Sora Kaneko faces Christian Akira Matsuo in the 2026 RIZIN Koshien final on New Year’s Eve. RIZIN announced it on October 19, following an October 17 qualifier in Tokyo.

Kaneko, 16, represents FIGHTER’S FLOW in Tokyo and stands 170 centimeters. Matsuo, 18, is from Shizuoka, represents Carlos Toyota bjj and is listed at 155 centimeters. They emerged from an eight-fighter field after the project’s training camp.

Two Wins Apiece Secured The Final Places

Kaneko submitted Yamaguchi with an anaconda choke after 50 seconds, then took a unanimous decision over Abe in the second tournament round. Matsuo beat Yoshida by split decision before submitting Yokomizo with an armbar at 1:57 of round one. Qualifying used two three-minute rounds at 63 kilograms and prohibited elbows to the face.

RIZIN’s medical team and Japan MMA Officials Committee staff handled the qualifier, with the officials explaining the rules during orientation.

A Development Opportunity, Not A Professional Title

The tournament’s original recruitment notice makes the stakes more specific than simply winning a trophy. The champion earns the right to a development affiliation contract with DELiGHTWORKS and the right to appear in RIZIN, alongside a scholarship of three million yen. That scholarship is not described as an unrestricted cash purse: it reimburses qualifying combat-sports expenses retrospectively through the stated procedures.

Eligibility was limited to the high-school-age group, from 15 through 18, with the published birthdate window running from April 2, 2008, to April 1, 2011. Entrants had to reside in Japan, but nationality was unrestricted. Active professional MMA fighters were excluded; athletes from other professional sports required an eligibility decision by the organizers. Parental consent was compulsory.

After passing document screening, entrants also had to arrange blood testing and sports insurance at their own expense, under the published participation conditions.

The April notice identified Vantelin Dome Nagoya for the December final. It initially advertised bantamweight at up to 61 kilograms while warning that same-day weigh-ins could change the qualifying limit. That explains why the later Tokyo report lists 63 kilograms; it does not establish the final’s exact contracted weight or a professional championship.

The Earlier Selection Round Had A Different Format

RIZIN’s August 19 account records the previous tournament stage taking place on August 16, also in Tokyo. Forty-three participants competed after two withdrawals from the original group of 45 qualifiers. Thirty bouts produced 12 athletes who progressed to the next stage. Those figures describe the earlier selection round, not the eight-person field that competed in October.

That August program used AMMAC Category B special rules over one five-minute round, unlike the two-round format subsequently identified for October. Kaneko’s recorded progress included rear-naked-choke submissions at 1:47 and 3:04. Matsuo’s second listed tournament appearance ended with a technical submission by armbar after 29 seconds. These are historical qualifying results, not actions predicted for December or a newly completed final.

The official October announcement links to the complete semifinal event replay embedded here. Its footage documents the qualifying tournament; the New Year’s Eve meeting has not taken place. The final’s place in the year-end program is separate from the professional bouts being discussed for RIZIN’s New Year’s Eve show.