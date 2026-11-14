Soo Chul Kim Questions Takedown Restraint After RIZIN 55 Loss

Soo Chul Kim thinks conserving energy for takedowns may have worked against him in his loss to Ryuya Fukuda. His post-fight assessment separates that tactical choice from an injury explanation.

RIZIN published the Japanese written Q&A on November 10 after their November 8 contest. The remarks below are paraphrased in English from that original interview.

Fukuda won their three-round, 61-kilogram bout by unanimous decision at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Chiba. The official report lists three 30–27 cards. The report also records Fukuda defending a single-leg attempt in the third round, so Kim’s explanation should not be read as a claim that he never wrestled. This was a non-title fight, with the result and round-by-round coverage already available separately.

Energy Management And Counter Awareness

Asked whether an injury explained his limited wrestling, Kim denied having a particular injury. He said takedowns consume considerable energy and acknowledged that holding them back might have backfired.

His varied kicks and spinning elbows were prepared specifically to discourage Fukuda’s counters. Asked about their effectiveness, however, he felt little impact outside the third round.

Kim was surprised by Fukuda’s punching power. He nevertheless described an enjoyable contest and a sense of relief afterward, connecting that feeling both to having tried what he wanted and to the fight itself.

A Different Choice From His Previous RIZIN Appearance

The contrast with his May 31, 2025 meeting with Shoko Sato is concrete. RIZIN’s report from Korea describes Kim repeatedly pursuing clinches and takedowns across all three rounds. He reached side control in the opener, but Sato threatened a buggy choke from underneath and stood back up. Kim continued working from behind and against the fence rather than abandoning the grappling exchanges.

In the second round, Sato repeatedly shortened the time he spent grounded and answered Kim’s entries with punches. The final round again brought takedown attempts, close-range elbows from Sato and a late trip to the mat. All three judges favored Sato. That earlier effort shows the wrestling-heavy alternative to the more restrained approach Kim discussed after facing Fukuda.

Before this latest assignment, Kim had already been reconsidering how to close distance. In a November 3 written interview with Manabu Takashima, he described training to combine outside-range work with his established pressure fighting. He respected Fukuda’s precise striking and wanted changes, but explicitly declined to promise that those changes would show in competition. His pre-fight reassessment therefore expressed an intention, not a guarantee.

For his next step, Kim wanted physical rest before thinking further ahead. He did not announce an opponent or return date in this post-fight interview.