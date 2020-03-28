Chael Sonnen Felt Cops Humiliated Jon Jones During DWI Arrest

Sonnen: Jones Told The Truth

There’s no love lost between Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen. So when Sonnen comes to the defense of Jones, you know it’s genuine.

Jones recently made headlines when he was arrested Thursday morning for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm. Police body cam footage was later released showing the full arrest of the UFC light heavyweight champion where he immediately admitted to drinking after getting pulled over.

He was then submitted to a number of sobriety tests despite already admitting that he had been drinking and driving. That, in particular, bewildered Sonnen as he felt the cops embarrassed Jones.

“So I watched that body cam and I don’t want to get into the legal stuff on this, but I thought that they kind of embarrassed him a little bit,” Sonnen told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter. “There might be reasons why you have to do that — I’m not weighing in too much, but they asked him straight up, ‘have you been drinking?’ And he responded yes. “It seemed like the next 13 minutes was kind of humiliating the guy who already copped to it. That’s not wonderful. This is a bad thing that he’s going through, but my sense of it was Jon told the truth three seconds in. What are we doing here?”

Although Sonnen didn’t want to dive too deep into the matter given the legal matters and how sensitive the topic is, he believes Jones telling the truth should have been enough.

“… In Jon’s defense, no matter how limited, they asked Jon a question and Jon told the truth,” he added. “Take that however you will but that’s what happened.”

Sonnen did take a light shot at Jones, however, as he later said in other videos that his life would be much easier if he simply downloaded the Uber app.