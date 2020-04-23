Chael Sonnen Believes Israel Adesanya Will ‘Whip’ Jon Jones’ Ass

Sonnen Favors Adesanya Over Jones

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya would come out on top in a potential super fight with Jon Jones.

Adesanya and Jones have been going at each other for over a year with the former most recently attacking the latter for being fake. It only serves to continue building up a highly-anticipated fight between the two UFC champions with Adesanya previously predicting it would take place in 2021.

As good as Adesanya is, many observers believe Jones would win given that he’s the bigger man and has the superior wrestling skills. But not according to Sonnen. The former UFC title challenger believes Adesanya would come out on top and his reasoning was the recent performances of Jones.

“Oh, forget it, Adesanya will whip his ass,” Sonnen told Submission Radio. “Do you think Thiago Santos beats Adesanya? Or do you think that Dominick Reyes beats Adesanya? I mean, these were really close matches for Jon Jones. I thought he lost both of them. On the 10-9 must system, I thought he lost to Santos too. I’m not bullish on that. I’m not even bullish on the Reyes one. Those were just my opinions. I think that ship has sailed. I think Jon’s tough, I don’t think he’s the greatest of all time. I think that’s Georges St-Pierre. “But I do think that Jon Jones would have an argument to the toughest of all time. To watch his grit, to watch Jon Jones seeing everything, slip away, and he finds a way to get victory anyway, he finds a way to push through, Jon gets a lot of credit with me. I just think when you’re comparing him to Adesanya, Adesanya’s one. Jones is in a good spot, but he’s still number one.”

That said, Sonnen doesn’t expect a Jones vs. Adesanya fight to happen for a while.

Not after the former’s closely-contested decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 back in February with many calling for a rematch since. Not to mention, Jan Blachowicz — winner of seven of his last eight — is also waiting for his chance.

“I think that fight is further out than it once was,” Sonnen added. “Don’t forget what’s happened in the last 60 days, largely because of Dominick Reyes, but nobody could sell out an arena fighting Jon Jones. Jon Jones was the worst drawing champion in the organization. That wasn’t Jon’s fault, Jon did everything right. He was getting a little bit of the Roy Jones effect, where he was so good and everybody knew how that movie was going to end, so nobody wanted to buy a ticket to watch it. The reality is, now because of the competitiveness that Reyes showed with him, many people believe that Reyes won, myself included, that all of a sudden it did get a little bit more interesting. Now, Jon trying to stay away from Reyes and go over to Blachowicz shows that. “I mean, those things work, those are playground rules, but playground rules don’t go away in the pros. And the point I’m trying to make is, Jon had nothing going on. He was talking about going up to heavyweight just so he could get somebody to watch him, he was talking about trying to bring Adesanya to light heavyweight just to get somebody to watch. All of a sudden, the world is different for Jon Jones. Jon now has two great fights between Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes. Who’s he gonna fight next? I don’t know, but I can tell you with confidence, he’s gonna fight both of them.”