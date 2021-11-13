Song Yadong Bulldozes Julio Arce For TKO Win – UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce has wrapped up. The action took place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the UFC Vegas 42 main card opener.
Round 1
Yadong moved forward with strikes early in the opening frame. He landed a right hand upstairs. A leg kick was there for Yadong. Arce demonstrated solid head movement when Yadong moved in with punches. Another right hand connected for Yadong. Arce landed a leg kick but Yadong returned fire.
Round 2
Arce had his high kick blocked early in the second stanza. A body kick was there for Yadong. A leg kick connected for Arce. A head kick landed for Yadong and he rocked his opponent with a follow-up punch. Yadong swarmed Arce and dropped him before finishing him off with ground-and-pound.
Official Result: Song Ya Dong def. Julio Arce via TKO (punches) – R2, 1:35
