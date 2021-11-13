 Skip to Content

Song Yadong Bulldozes Julio Arce For TKO Win – UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)

Song Yadong's striking was simply too much for Julio Arce in Las Vegas.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Fernando Quiles Jr.

Song Yadong Bulldozes Julio Arce For TKO Win – UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce has wrapped up. The action took place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the UFC Vegas 42 main card opener.

Round 1

Yadong moved forward with strikes early in the opening frame. He landed a right hand upstairs. A leg kick was there for Yadong. Arce demonstrated solid head movement when Yadong moved in with punches. Another right hand connected for Yadong. Arce landed a leg kick but Yadong returned fire.

Round 2

Arce had his high kick blocked early in the second stanza. A body kick was there for Yadong. A leg kick connected for Arce. A head kick landed for Yadong and he rocked his opponent with a follow-up punch. Yadong swarmed Arce and dropped him before finishing him off with ground-and-pound.

Official Result: Song Ya Dong def. Julio Arce via TKO (punches) – R2, 1:35

Check out video highlights below

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Valerie Loureda
Valerie Loureda Edges Taylor Turner For Split Decision Win, Does Dance Of Joy - Bellator 271 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
Khaos Williams
Khaos Williams Starches Miguel Baeza In Final Frame - UFC Vegas 42 Results (Highlights)
Read Next Post →