At UFC on ESPN 15, Shana Dobson came into her fight against Mariya Agapova as a +800 underdog. For non-betting readers, a $100 dollars bet on Dobson would have won you $800. Fair to say that Vegas was pretty confident that Agapova would win comfortably as she was -1400 favorite. But things didn’t go as planned.

On Saturday night, Dobson struggled in the first round. She had her moments but was mostly dominated on the feet by Agapova who looked in control. But the fight took a dramatic turn in the second round. Agapova started to get visibly tired and Dobson, sensing the opportunity became more aggressive and got a takedown. She then unleashed ferocious strikes on the ground leaving the referee with no choice but to stop the fight.

Dobson pulled off one of the biggest upset in UFC history, but that wasn’t the only consequence of her win. According to Sports Business reporter Darren Rovell, someone had placed a $25,000 bet on Mariya Agapova to beat Shana Dobson.

In the women’s UFC flyweight division tonight, a bettor at @SuperBookSports bet $25,000 on heavy favorite (-1400) Mariya Agapova. She lost to Shana Dobson in a huge upset. The bet would have netted $1,775 if Agapova won. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2020

A huge loss for a rather curious bet, as the bettor would have only won $1,775 had Agapova won the fight. The identity of said bettor has not been revealed.