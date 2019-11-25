Sodiq Yusuff vs Andre Fili Rumored For UFC 246

Yusuff vs Fili Slated for Jan. 18th

UFC 246 is building itself to be a solid card if all rumored bouts are true. Recently, it was announced that surging featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Andre Fili are scheduled to face each other during the card. UFC 246 is rumored to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18th, 2020. Additionally, the bout was confirmed by MMA Junkie, who received the information via a source who elected to remain anonymous.

Analyzing Fili and Yusuff

Andre “Touchy” Fili is currently coming off of a two-fight win streak. During his last bout, he defeated Sheymon Moraes via punches in the first round of UFC Sacramento. The accomplishment earned Fili a performance of the night bonus which added an additional $50k to his bank account. Furthermore, it’ll be Fili’s first bout since getting Uriah Faber’s face tattooed on his leg.

Sodiq Yusuff is one of the top prospects in all of the UFC’s featherweight division. Yusuff is undefeated in his young Zuffa career with a record of 4 wins and 0 losses. During his last bout at UFC 241, he defeated Gabriel Benítez via TKO with punches in the first round.

Additionally, Yusuff shares a win with Fili over their common opponent Sheymon Moraes. At UFC Philadelphia, Yusuff defeated Moraes via unanimous decision in a dominating performance.

UFC 246

While the venue and fights aren’t set in stone for UFC 246, there are a host of fights rumored to take place on the card. Also, keep in mind that Conor McGregor has referenced in the past that he would like to return on this date. So, Here is a list of some of the fights that are projected to take place for UFC 246:

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

If all of the rumored bouts for UFC 246 are true, it’s shaping up to be quite an amazing card. Furthermore, The main card will air on pay-per-view. Beforehand, the prelims are expected to take place on ESPN, with early prelims on ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass.

Because of the announced bouts, expect a host of other fights to be announced in the upcoming weeks for UFC 246. And, don’t be shocked if one of the names mentioned is “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.